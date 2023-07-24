Jude Bellingham made his debut for his new employers Real Madrid on Sunday evening after months of speculation regarding where he would embark on the next stage of his career.

It cost the Spanish giants to secure his signature as they signed him for £88.5m on a six-year deal, but this fee could rise to £115m if the add-ons in his contract are achieved.

Bellingham was introduced to Madrid proceedings during their pre-season campaign against AC Milan.

The 14-time Champions League winners beat AC Milan 3-2 despite initially going two goals down within 42 minutes.

Milan’s defender-turn-goalscorer Fikayo Tomori opened the scoring with a headed effort from a corner and their lead was extended through Luka Romero with an outside-the-box strike that left Andriy Lunin hapless.

Bellingham’s central midfield partner then grabbed two goals in the space of two minutes to level the affair, which then prompted Vinícius Jr. to score the game-winner just six minutes shy of normal time.

But it was the new face in Madrid who stole the headlines.

Jude Bellingham’s career so far

Starting out at his boyhood club in the Midlands, he played just one game for the U18 set-up before being shunted into senior action.

In one season, he racked up 44 appearances but just the one goal as he began to pique interest from some of Europe’s top clubs. Liverpool, in particular, had a long-standing interest, but they were unable to fend off the financial power of the Madrid-based side.

Off the back of his form in England, Borussia Dortmund came knocking.

Bellingham enjoyed three impressive campaigns in the Bundesliga, a league in which he played the majority of his awe-inspiring career. In 132 appearances for the Die Borussen, he found the back of the net a total on 24 occasions and became one of their most coveted assets.

Under Gareth Southgate, he has become one of his nation’s young and hungry stars and has become one of the manager’s prized possessions. A mainstay for years to come, that’s for sure.

Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid debut

Thrown into the deep end, the teenage sensation operated as an advanced midfielder in a four-man centre of the park.

Being at the top of the triangle allowed Bellingham’s to prove his creative tendencies and ghost and glide into the extra space, so that those in deeper midfield positions could dictate the play.

He lined up alongside Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga to form the quartet of talent, but all eyes were – understandably – on the 24-cap England international.

The Midlander accrued 62 minutes against the Italians, which incidentally was the second-most for any outfield player, further highlighting Ancelotti’s willingness to have him involved.

Carlo Ancelotti made wholesale changes at the interval, though Bellingham was kept on as Madrid looked to gain a foothold in the game, and it was two moments of brilliance that stood out to those 70,000 match goers.

He embarked on a dazzling run early on which, in turn, left some of the opposition in the dark but the action that lifted bums off seats was just before the encounter reached the interval.

His first-time volley-inspired pass was Brahim Diaz-bound as he looked to put the former Manchester City gem in on goal. Although his unsuccessful, his effort was just a glimpse of what is able to provide his new employers.

The highlights from his inaugural game donning the famous Madrid jersey show that despite his tender years, he refuses to shy away from the ball and will seldom take the easy option once in possession.

Most notable about his performance was his calmness in possession despite not taking the easiest route. Dropping into deeper areas to recycle the ball also came easy to him.

Admittedly, Bellingham was showcasing signs of wear and tear when Nicolas Paz took his place just past the hour mark.

Eighty-eight million pounds now looks like peanuts.

How his teammates reacted to his debut

Understandably, his teammates were thrilled with his 62-minute cameo against Milan and took to social media afterward to congratulate their latest recruits on his brilliant showing.

The Birmingham City academy graduate, who took a mere four years to become part of the Madrid’s fabled history, posted a plethora of images to celebrate his highly anticipated debut.

“Loved my first minutes as a Madridista. Let’s keep building. Thank you for the love!” he captioned the post.

And despite not having the same affinity as the likes of Vinicus Jr, Toni Kroos and the like, his final image was of a young fan in the crowd with a sign reading: “Hala Madrid! Welcome Bellingham to the best club ever.”

Vinícius Jr, Valverde and Thibaut Courtois were quick to reply to usher their love and admiration for the ace.

You can see their comments below…

Donning the number five shirt – famously worn by none other than Zinedine Zidane – is no easy feat, but it seems that Bellingham has effortlessly fulfilled his responsibilities.

The Frenchman just happened to be in attendance and would certainly have been proud. And this is just the beginning.

What did manager Carlo Ancelotti have to say about Bellingham’s debut?

The standards are high in the Spanish capital thanks to their all-timer levels of talent they possess, but the 20-year-old Englishman did not wilt under the pressure.

And the players are not the only ones to shower the former Dortmund skipper with praise.

After the game, Ancelotti shared his thoughts.

“Bellingham played very well and the team has to get used to his quality, which is unbelievable. His arrival into the box is hugely important for the team,” the Italian tactician said.

“He’s a fantastic player, very important for us because he’s a complete midfielder, and he brings a real pace and intensity to the game.

“He moves extremely well without the ball, and he’s different to the other midfielders we have. He makes the most of the free space and adds another dimension to this squad, which is fantastic.”

Madrid will now continue their USA pre-season tour as they face two of Europe’s biggest behemoths in Barcelona and Manchester United in Texas.

Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see the Madrid newbie in actions against their El Clásico rivals.