Highlights Charles Oliveira lost on the judges' scorecards at UFC 300, with Arman Tsarukyan taking home the win via split decision.

Mike Bell's scorecard, however, has been heavily criticised online, after he gave Oliveira the win 29-28.

The other two judges, meanwhile, saw it the other way round, giving Tsarukyan the win 29-28.

Arman Tsarukyan extended his winning streak in the UFC to four as he defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 300 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The final result was a split decision, and the released scorecards have seemingly put judge Mike Bell in hot water as he controversially scored the fight in favour of the Brazilian 29-28. The other two cageside judges, Adalaide Byrd and Ron McCarthy, scored the bout 29-28 in favour of Tsarukyan.

Oliveira nearly won the fight in the opening stages as he put 'Ahalkalakets' in a guillotine choke, turning his opponent’s face purple in the process. Tsarukyan was able to escape, though. A similar course of events nearly occurred at the end of the fight, as Tsarukyan was saved by the bell after being put in yet another choke.

For the majority of the fight, however, it was the Armenian who dominated. From round two, Tsarukyan had more success, especially on the ground, leading to Byrd and McCarthy scoring in his favour. Mike Bell scored the third round in favour of Oliveira, though, which was the difference between him and the other two judges. This led to fans questioning his position as a judge, especially as Bell has been at the front of scoring discrepancies in the past.

Most famously, Bell was blasted by Dana White after his scoring of the Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 fight in September at the UFC Noche event. His controversial 10-8 ruling in the fifth round led White to say: “As I was talking to people, there’s a seminar tomorrow with the athletic commission on 10-8’s. Especially with a title fight, there’s so much at stake in a title fight. It’s more than just money, show and win, pay-per-view, championships and legacies. It’s just you have to have the best of the best in title fights. They’ve assured me this guy isn’t a bad guy. He just f****** up and made a mistake. It’s unfortunate. There’s no way in hell that was a 10-8 round.”

Close

The sheer scale of UFC 300 means that any scoring discrepancy was bound to be criticised, but Bull’s history of poor decision-making makes this occurrence all the more frustrating for fans calling for good scoring standards.

Arman Tsarukyan Punches Fan During UFC 300 Walkout

Although Bell stole the headlines after the scorecards were released, Tsarukyan also had his own controversy outside of the Octagon, as he was caught on camera punching a fan during his walk-on.

When asked about the interaction, 'Ahalkalakets' said: "He shouted ‘F*** you’ and wanted to punch me and I wanted to punch him back. Nobody shouts to me ‘F*** you’, it doesn’t matter who you are, I’m going to punch you in the face."

In response to the incident, White said: "You might not want to hang over the things and grab people when they're walking out, these guys are all piped up and whatever. I'm sure we're probably going to get sued, we'll deal with that on Monday too.”

Related Judges' Scorecards for Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 The fight ended in the very last second, but the judges' scorecards for Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje have been released.

This was clearly a fight littered with controversy in and out of the Octagon, however, it is ultimately Tsarukyan who comes away the victor, as he extended his record to 22-3-0.