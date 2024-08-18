Dricus Du Plessis defended his UFC Middleweight Championship by submitting former titleholder Israel Adesanya in the fourth round at UFC 305 on Saturday night. However, the judges' scorecards at the time of the stoppage have been revealed - and there could have been some serious debate if the fight had gone the distance.

In his first defence of the title since winning it from Sean Strickland earlier this year, Du Plessis held on to the gold, following a period where the 185 lb championship had changed hands four times in just over a year. The South African secured the win with a rear naked choke after rocking 'The Last Stylebender' with a series of heavy blows.

Up until that point, most felt that the fight had been a fairly even affair, which is why fans had plenty to say when the official scorecards were released after the bout.

The Judges' Scorecards at UFC 305 Caused Plenty of Controversy

Adesanya trailed on all three main event scorecards at the time of the finish

After an incredibly tight first-round, the champion began to assert his authority in the second round. Adesanya, though, looked to be getting back into the fight in the third session. Unofficially, the 35-year-old landed almost triple the amount of significant strikes as Du Plessis and looked a certainty to have taken the round on the judges' scorecards.

Adesanya's dominance, though, wasn't apparent to judge David Lethaby, who awarded the round to Du Plessis, sparking outrage on social media. Curiously, however, Lethaby did give the first round of the contest to Adesanya.

That wasn't enough for fans online, who argued that the Nigerian-born challenger had been harshly treated by the judges. "Izzy was screwed either way. Sad day," stated one fan, while another declared: "This makes no sense".

Two out of the three judges had Du Plessis up 29-28 on the cards going into what would be the fourth and final round of the fight. The only consistency between the judges was that they each scored the second round for Du Plessis.

Amid all of the debate, one fan chimed in: "The judges were horrible all night. I’m not surprised at this!" That comment was in reference to the fact that the commission in Western Australia had taken the decision to remove judge Howie Booth of his duties earlier on the main card - after he awarded a highly questionable 30-27 scorecard to home favourite Tai Tuivasa in his heavyweight bout against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Following that controversy, Ben Cartlidge was drafted in as a late replacement to score in the main event. Ironically, Cartlidge was the only judge to have Adesanya ahead going into the fourth round, having scored both the first and third rounds for him.

After all the bad blood between Du Plessis and Adesanya during fight week - it was a relief to see a decisive winner in the main event, as well as a show of respect between the two fighters after the bout had ended. The victory was arguably the biggest of Du Plessis' career and it would have been a shame to see a shadow cast on it by questions over the judges' scoring.