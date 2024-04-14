Highlights Max Holloway most likely would have won by split decision even without scoring a last-second knockout against Justin Gaethje.

The scorecards for Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje have been released, and, luckily for the latter, he most likely would have lost even if he wasn't knocked out in the very last second of the fight.

The headline event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill certainly proved to be a cracker itself, but it was actually a fight earlier on in the night that stole the show. Holloway vs Gaethje looked like it was going the distance, but with one second left in the fifth round, the former produced an explosive right-hand effort which sent his opponent face first to the canvas, clinching the BMF title in the process.

However, despite producing a stunning knockout in the dying seconds, the judges’ scorecards show that he would likely have won by split decision anyway. In the first four rounds, the judges had the fight scored at 37-39, 37,39, 38-38, with a dominating fifth round likely only increasing Holloway’s lead.

The Judges' Scorecards for Holloway vs Gaethje at UFC 300

Pink judge Junichiro Kamijo has received some backlash online for scoring it as a draw, particularly after awarding Gaethje the second round, despite the fighter taking a spinning back kick to the face which made his nose bleed. However, Holloway’s historical knockout meant that it didn’t matter anyway, with the American taking home the title, as well as tying the record for the latest KO in UFC history.

Although he had likely done enough to claim the victory, there is a clear reason as to why he gestured to Gaethje to settle things in the middle of the Octagon in the dying seconds. Just this week, Dana White announced in a press conference that he would raise the typical $50,000 fight bonus to $300,000 for this monumental pay-per-view event.

Therefore, with Holloway winning the awards of ‘Performance of the Night’ and ‘Fight of the Night’, the American took home a nifty $600,000 bonus on top of his original fight earnings.

Dana White Reacts to Holloway vs Gaethje

Speaking after the clash, White said: “It was incredible. That fight sucked the f****** life out of everyone tonight. The next two fights everyone was sat there looking dead, it was a massive adrenaline dump. People always ask me what I do, I sell holy s*** moments for a living!

“That’s why Max Holloway is beloved – and Gaethje. How many times have you seen a fight when you know the guy is winning, they click the 10-second thing and then the guy just puts his hands up and moves around? He’s got the fight won, and he’s in there with one of the most dangerous fighters in the business, and he says ‘let’s do this’ and they both oblige. One second left and a knockout like that, that’s like some movie s***!”

A raft of UFC fighters even took to social media to react to the knockout, with many calling it the greatest knockout of all time.

One surprising message came from the man Holloway called out after the fight, Islam Makhachev, with the Russian posting: “Justin is a warrior, keep your head up champ! Spectacular performance by Max, congrats."

Although he called out the Dagestani, White confirmed that his next clash will be on the 1st of June against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, meaning Holloway’s search for an opponent is on.