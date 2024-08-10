Highlights On Friday afternoon, it was reported that the New England Patriots were releasing Juju Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster spent a year with the Patriots in 2023, and it was a bit of a quiet one.

Here are five teams that could end up being a good fit for Smith-Schuster during the 2024 season.

Before the 2023 season, the New England Patriots needed to upgrade the receiver position. They had lost Jakobi Meyers to free agency, and needed to give Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe another player to get the ball to.

New England subsequently signed Juju Smith-Schuster, hoping he would help out their young quarterbacks, and their offense as a whole. Unfortunately, that didn't really happen. Smith-Schuster would only appear in 11 games, and even then, he failed to make much of an impact.

JuJu Smith-Schuster in 2023 Stat Smith-Schuster NFL Rank Targets 47 T-133rd Receptions 29 149th Catch % 61.7% 144th Receiving Yards 260 157th Yards per Receptions 9.0 T-107th Receiving TDs 1 T-159th

As you can see, Smith-Schuster didn't exactly burn up the stat-sheet.

Just a year prior, in 2022, Smith-Schuster was much better with the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing that season with 933 yards, 12 yards per reception, and three scores.

The horror show at quarterback for the Patriots in 2023 likely had something to do with that, but either way, things didn't go according to plan for him in 2023.

Now, according to a report from Ian Rappoport, Smith-Schuster has been cut by the Patriots:

So, Smith-Schuster finds himself on the free market once again. We'll see what happens, and if he can find a team before the 2025 season. For now, here are five teams that could make sense for Smith-Schuster during the 2024 season.

1 Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers could certainly use Smith-Schuster's veteran presence.

The first team that instantly comes to mind, whenever a receiver hits the market, is the Los Angeles Chargers.

This offseason saw the team lose a ton of receiving talent. Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears over the summer, and Mike Williams now calls himself a New York Jet. With those two leaving, Herbert's top two weapons are now gone. While Austin Ekeler isn't a receiver, he caught a lot of passes for the Chargers as well, and he signed elsewhere this offseason too.

Chargers Current WR Depth Chart Player 2023 Production Joshua Palmer 38 rec, 581 yards, 2 TD Ladd McConkey Rookie D.J. Chark 35 rec, 525 yards, 5 TD Quenton Johnston 38 rec, 431 yards, 2 TD Brenden Rice Rookie

More than anything, this current group is young and unproven. Smith-Schuster, if he can bring back any semblance of his 2022 performance, could actually become the first receiving option on this team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams accounted for a total of a combined 2,073 receiving yards in 2023, which came out as 48% of the team's total of 4,312 receiving yards.

However, even if he can't replicate that success, his veteran presence could help just as much.

The Chargers' receiving room is extremely young, and they could learn a lot from a player like Smith-Schuster, who has been in the league for a while and knows what it takes to succeed.

2 Carolina Panthers

Adding Smith-Schuster could give their young quarterback another veteran weapon.

Next on our list is another wide receiver-needy team, the Carolina Panthers.

To be fair, the Panthers need a lot of help. However, like the Chargers, they have a young receiving room, and a quarterback that could use more weapons.

Bryce Young's rookie season was rough, but to be fair to him, he really didn't have a ton of options to work with. The offensive line was bad, and aside from D.J. Chark and Adam Theilen, there really wasn't much for Young to have at his disposal.

Panthers Current WR Depth Chart Player 2023 Production Diontae Johnson 51 rec, 717 yards, 5 TD Jonathan Mingo 43 rec, 418 yards Adam Thielen 103 rec, 1,014 yards, 4 TD Xavier Legette Rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. 19 rec, 139 yards

Thielen did go on to have a pretty good season, but most of it was from Young force-feeding him the ball due to a lack of other options. Smith-Schuster could have an excellent impact on the Panthers, as he would add another veteran element to the group, and he's proved he can have success as well.

Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette and Terrace Marshall are all young receivers as well, and they could each benefit from another veteran presence like Smith-Schuster.

3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Could a reunion between Smith-Schuster and the Steelers be possible?

Here, we've got a possible reunion on our hands!

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want their offense to be any better than their dreadful performance during the 2023 season, they might need to add to their receiver corps. With that in mind, it could be worth taking a look at Smith-Schuster, who they drafted with their second round pick back in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Steelers Current WR Depth Chart Player 2023 Production George Pickens 63 rec, 1,140 yards, 5 TD Van Jefferson 20 rec, 209 yards Calvin Austin III 17 rec, 180 yards, 1 TD Quez Watkins 15 rec, 142 yards, 2 TD Roman Wilson Rookie

Last year, the combination of George Pickens and Diontae Johnson formed a pretty solid receiving duo for the Steelers. However, Pittsburgh traded Johnson to Carolina this offseason, leaving them in need of help at the position.

As of now, the only true, proven talent here is Pickens. He had an excellent sophomore season in 2023, but aside from him, there really isn't much to be excited about here. Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson have the potential to be superb, but they're unproven as of now.

With that in mind, it might be smart for the Steelers to give their old friend, Smith-Schuster, a call. Bringing him back on a short-term deal could help them a lot at the moment.

4 Buffalo Bills

It wouldn't hurt to give Josh Allen another weapon while their window of contention is still open.

Next on our list is a team that's currently in their Super Bowl window, the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo has lost a lot of receiving talent themselves this offseason. They traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, and Gabe Davis left for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Those moves left Josh Allen without his two favorite receivers over the last couple of seasons.

Bills Current WR Depth Chart Player 2023 Production Curtis Samuel 62 rec, 613 yards, 2 TD Khalil Shakir 39 rec, 611 yards, 2 TD Mack Hollins 18 rec, 251 yards Keon Coleman Rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling 21 rec, 315 yards, 1 TD K.J. Hamler 7 rec, 165 yards

Now, there is a bit of talent in this room. Samuel and Shakir both put together some solid production during the 2023 season, but neither of them have proven to be a true first option yet. Keon Coleman looks like an exciting prospect, but he's unproven in his own right.

Now, Smith-Schuster could be a good addition here for a couple of reasons. First is that he'd be a good role model for Coleman, and could be a good influence for the young receiver. However, he could help them compete as well, as they might not have enough ammunition to truly contend this year.

The Bills still have a star quarterback, which means their championship window is still open. With that in mind, bringing in somebody like Smith-Schuster, who put together a great season just two years ago, could be a good move.

5 New York Giants

For mentorship purposes, Smith-Schuster could be a good addition in New York.

The New York Giants are one last team that could be a good fit for Smith-Schuster.

The Giants need a lot of help on offense, to say the least. They did pick up Malik Nabers in the draft this year, who should immediately become their first option. However, aside from Nabers, there is a bit of a drop-off in talent at this position.

Giants Current WR Depth Chart Player 2023 Production Malik Nabers Rookie Jalin Hyatt 23 rec, 373 yards Darius Slayton 50 rec, 770 yards, 4 TD Isaiah Hodgins 21 rec, 230 yards, 3 TD Allen Robinson 34 rec, 280 yards

Now, there could be some talent among this group in 2024. There's obviously Nabers, but Darius Slayton put together a solid season last year, and Hodgins will be entering his second year, so he has a chance to grow into something special as well.

However, it would be a major help to the younger guys in this room to bring in a veteran like Smith-Schuster, and it would be a big help to Daniel Jones as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.