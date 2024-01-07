Highlights Manchester United could choose to replace Erik ten Hag with Julen Lopetegui, with journalist Dean Jones suggesting an experienced manager would be a better fit.

Ten Hag's future is uncertain as pressure mounts on him following inconsistent results, including being knocked out of the Champions League and struggling in the Premier League.

With new changes expected at Manchester United due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ownership, potential replacements for ten Hag are currently being sounded out.

Manchester United could decide to turn to Julen Lopetegui if they decide to sack current boss Erik ten Hag, with journalist Dean Jones tipping the Red Devils to appoint an experienced manager ahead of an up-and-coming coach.

It comes amid yet more rumours ten Hag could be sacked before the end of the season, with results in the Premier League continuing to stutter. Things haven't gone to plan for ten Hag and Co. this season, with United having already been knocked out of the Champions League, while facing an uphill battle to finish inside the top four this time around.

Pressure mounts on Erik ten Hag after rocky start

It's one step forward, two steps back for ten Hag this season, with his side's latest defeat once again piling the pressure on the Dutchman's shoulders. Man United's defeat to Nottingham Forest just before the turn of the year was their ninth in the Premier League all season, having only just passed the halfway stage.

It came after a fortune-changing victory against title challengers Aston Villa a couple of days before, where United came from two goals down at half-time to take three points in a five-goal thriller. It didn't prove to be the catalyst many of a United persuasion were expecting - or rather hoping - it to be, with talk of ten Hag's job security once again starting to pop up.

Man United eyeing up replacements for Erik ten Hag

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS Group now in the door at Old Trafford, it's expected wide-ranging changes will be implemented at the Greater Manchester outfit. They include new appointments to behind-scenes staff, but reports have also suggested the British billionaire is writing up a shortlist of potential ten Hag replacements.

It's reported by ESPN that Graham Potter, who was offered the OGC Nice job in the summer, has been 'informally sounded out' as a possible heir to ten Hag's throne. It comes after a shaky spell with Chelsea, where the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager lasted less than a year as the Blues' boss.

Elsewhere, it's been claimed Man United target Lopetegui is keen for his next job to be in England, having enjoyed a short but sweet spell with Wolverhampton Wanderers last season. Speaking to Sky Sports, the ex-Real Madrid chief said:

"I would like to stay here in England. I feel like our team here is just starting and we want to achieve our dreams.

"The way the country lives football here is special - it's the best league in the world, the most competitive league in the world, the best environment for the players, coaches and fans too."

And it's an appointment like Lopetegui journalist Jones thinks would be the best route for United to go down, should they sack ten Hag.

Julen Lopetegui - Wolverhampton Wanderers Stats Matches 27 Wins 10 Draws 5 Losses 12 All stats via Transfermarkt

When asked about what's next for the United hierarchy in regard to their managerial conundrum, Jones insisted the new minority owners weren't going to rush things, but did suggest hiring an experienced coach could prove a sensible move. Suggesting that an up-and-coming manager wouldn't have the know-how to deal with a pressurised Old Trafford dressing room, the reliable reporter believes Lopetegui could prove the perfect fit.

On the current situation with United's manager, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“If he is replaced, then you have to contemplate what United would be looking for and there is obviously an argument to say if they're building a team, then why not go for a young up-and-coming manager who can sort of focus on an overarching philosophy for the club to move into. “But I think the flip of that would be will you be gambling on the chances of success not coming anytime soon and you're much better off going for a manager who's got pedigree, respect and experience at the top level and can actually get this group of players to feel responsible to make them a collectible. “That's one thing I think there's been seriously lacking for a long time now. So I actually feel like an experienced manager, someone like a Julen Lopetegui, if they were available, would be the most likely option rather than perhaps a Kieran McKenna or something like that.”

January dealings also expected at Old Trafford

Despite the ongoing circus surrounding United's manager, there is at least expected to be some movement in the January transfer window, with United tipped to sign yet another striker.

It's reported by The Daily Mail that the Red Devils have put together a four-man striker shortlist, with Serhou Guirassy one of the names linked to a move. Elsewhere, former Stoke City man Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is also being considered, along with Timo Werner and veteran Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller.