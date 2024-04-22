Highlights West Ham United might be considering a change of manager at the end of the season.

David Moyes is out of contract, and Julen Lopetegui has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant role.

Jacob Steinberg has denied contact between West Ham and Lopetegui, but confirms Moyes staying is unlikely.

West Ham United have reportedly spoken to Julen Lopetegui about taking over from David Moyes in the summer, but reporter Jacob Steinberg has denied these claims, while also suggesting that the Scottish manager is likely to depart.

It's been an inconsistent campaign for the Hammers this season, with Moyes' side picking up plenty of poor results. The former Everton manager is set to be out of contract in the summer, so it could be time for the capital club to head in a new direction.

Moyes Set to Leave West Ham

Reports recently suggested that West Ham had initiated contact with Lopetegui, who has been out of work since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Guardian reporter Steinberg has reacted to those claims, confirming that the reports were false, but he doesn't expect Moyes to stay after their defeat to Crystal Palace...

No truth in West Ham having a contract ready for Lopetegui. Options still being assessed. Can’t see Moyes staying after yesterday though.

The Hammers suffered a disappointing result away at Selhurst Park, and after recently being knocked out of the Europa League by Bayer Leverkusen, it's not looking great for Moyes at the London Stadium. With Moyes' contract set to expire, it's easy for the decision-makers at West Ham to make a change in the dugout, and despite the European success he brought to the club last season, it might be time to make an alteration.

West Ham are still fighting in the top half of the Premier League table, sitting in eighth place, but their form has dropped off drastically over the last few months. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that if Moyes was to head through the exit door this summer, it would be on good terms with his reputation intact.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Moyes has averaged 1.54 points per game during his current spell with West Ham.

Leif Davis on West Ham's Radar

The Ipswich star could be a Cresswell replacement

With Aaron Cresswell's contract expiring at the end of the season, West Ham's recruitment team could be in the market for another left-back. Ben Johnson has also played on the left-hand side of defence at times, and he is also set to be departing with his deal ending.

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Ipswich Town left-back Leif Davis is on their shortlist of targets for the summer transfer window. It's now looking increasingly likely that the Hammers will lodge a bid to try and prise him away from the Tractor Boys, and the scouting department have been watching his progress all throughout the season.

