West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has been criticised by Daily Mail journalist Ian Ladyman for his poor start to life in east London - with the Spaniard being questioned over his tactical approach despite having a superb squad at the London Stadium.

The Hammers lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea on Saturday to compound their miserable start to the campaign, which has seen them lose to the Blues, Manchester City and Aston Villa on home turf - and having got rid of David Moyes for Lopetegui despite the Scot recording three top-half finishes and a European trophy in his time at the club. But their poor start means that there are doubts over their playing style, and with captain Jarrod Bowen having understood fans' frustrations over the weekend, Ladyman has taken digs at their new boss.

Lopetegui 'In a Dangerous Place' At West Ham

The Spaniard hasn't had a great start

Speaking on the 'It's All Kicking Off' Podcast, Ladyman stated that it was 'strange' to see West Ham playing a more pragmatic style already in the season - stating that fan unrest and Bowen's comments were a 'dangerous place to be' this early in the season. He said:

"But it's strange to see West Ham playing that way given the signings that they made during the summer. "[Crysencio] Summerville from Leeds, [Niclas] Fullkrug from Dortmund, the German centre forward. Obviously, they have still got [Lucas] Paqueta, they've still got [Mohammed] Kudus, they've still got [Jarrod] Bowen, they've still got [Michail] Antonio. "That's not necessarily a team that is setup, or not necessarily a squad that looks like it's been put together with pragmatism in mind. But here we are a handful of games into the new season, and the fans were leaving early on Saturday's game because the game was done and dusted - so clearly after half an hour or so. "And even Jarrod Bowen said in the interview afterwards that he couldn't blame them for going. And Bowen's the captain, for God's sake! And he's standing there saying that it wasn't good enough. "There seemed to be a lack of application and focus, and he can't blame the punters for going home early. That is a dangerous place to be in the middle of September."

West Ham Have The Quality to Push For Europe

Long-ball, defensive tactics may not be the way forward

West Ham were generally a tough team to beat under Moyes, and when he took over, the club didn't have nearly half of the resources that Lopetegui has been afforded this summer.

West Ham's Premier League results in full - 2024/25 season Opponent and result Shots taken Shots against Aston Villa, 2-1 loss 14 15 Crystal Palace, 2-0 win 18 14 Manchester City, 3-1 loss 10 23 Fulham, 1-1 draw 11 21 Chelsea, 3-0 loss 15 12

The Spaniard has not necessarily spent poorly on paper. The acquisitions he has made have a blend of youth, experience, quality and trophy-winning pedigree, and as such, they should really be having a go at dominating more in the centre of the park - especially with their quality on the ball from the likes of Carlos Soler, Summerville and others to push teams backwards and keep possession.

The pragmatism shown could have suited West Ham sides of the past, but the quality that has been brought into the club over the past two years - especially the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus - means that they should be looking to utilise their attacking talents and become a feared side at home.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui won 10 of his 27 games in charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But three home losses from three games - albeit against sides who all qualified for Europe last season - isn't a great start to life in east London, and he must remedy that quickly - despite having a decent away record with a win and a draw against Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively.

