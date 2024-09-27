West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is seemingly under 'serious pressure' at the London Stadium, according to Guardian journalist Jonathan Liew - who agrees with the notion that the Spaniard's future massively depends on the Hammers' next two games in the Premier League.

The club spent over £100million on nine new recruits this summer, and having brought Lopetegui to the helm after his year out of football after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, fans were excited to start a new era at the club with a plethora of attacking stars. That hasn't gone to plan with three home losses from three, an emphatic 5-1 hammering away at Liverpool in the League Cup and some turgid football - which has led to journalists stating that the Spaniard has a 'serious' risk of being ousted from the role before November.

Lopetegui in 'Serious' Trouble at West Ham United

The Spaniard must win fans over and quickly

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages Podcast, presenter David Garrido began the discourse on Lopetegui by stating his shock at West Ham's big spending in the summer being the sixth-highest in Europe, asking Liew:

"Lopetegui's fighting to keep the West Ham job. I was reading that their net spend was the sixth-highest in Europe this summer for West Ham. [Lopetegui] hasn't quite put it together, and the top part of this by Jason Burt [journalist, Daily Telegraph] says that the next two Premier League matches are huge, away to Brentford and then at home to Ipswich Town. How serious is the situation for Lopetegui at the London Stadium?"

And Liew responded directly to the 'serious' part of Garrido's question, stating that he agrees with Burt's report - before insinuating that the Spaniard could even depart by the start of November. The Guardian journalist said:

"I think it is [serious]. I mean, it used to be that the Premier League sacking season started in about November, but it seems to get earlier and earlier every year now."

West Ham's Premier League results in full - 2024/25 season Opponent and result Shots taken Shots against Aston Villa, 2-1 loss 14 15 Crystal Palace, 2-0 win 18 14 Manchester City, 3-1 loss 10 23 Fulham, 1-1 draw 11 21 Chelsea, 3-0 loss 15 12

GIVEMESPORT sources have suggested that he will be closely analysed over the next three fixtures, with bad results potentially giving the Hammers board a big decision to make on his future.

Lopetegui Must Improve Tactics For Results to Change

The pragmatic style evidently isn't working

For West Ham fans, it isn't just the results on offer that are pushing Lopetegui closer to the exit door - it's the pragmatic displays despite signing such superb attacking talent in the transfer window to really punish teams that are puzzling fans.

The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Carlos Soler, Luis Guilherme and Niclas Fullkrug have all signed to join Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta going forward, which is an extremely powerful front line by top half Premier League standards - but they have barely been utilised, with just five top-flight goals in five games so far this season.

Not only that, but the Hammers have had just 44.4% possession on average in their five games, the 14th-highest in the division - and only two of those have come from open play in 450 minutes of football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui has won just two of his seven games in charge of West Ham in all competitions.

David Moyes managed a lot better without the funding, winning the Europa Conference League and recording three top-half finishes in his five years as boss - and had West Ham kept the Scot, they could well have been better off than they are now and fighting for a European place once again.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-09-24.