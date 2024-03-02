Highlights Ten Hag could be under pressure at Old Trafford if results don't improve, reports suggest Lopetegui as a potential replacement.

Lopetegui eager for English return, views opportunity at Man Utd as ideal due to the size and competitiveness of the league.

Despite speculation on new managers, INEOS likely to give Ten Hag more time to implement his football and ideas at Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be under pressure at Old Trafford after an inconsistent season, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui would be a leading candidate for the job if INEOS decide to make a change.

Ten Hag doesn't appear to be under any immediate pressure, but results will have to improve for the remainder of the campaign. The Red Devils remain in the FA Cup but were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League, while they face a battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Lopetegui has been out of work since leaving Wolves just a few days before the beginning of the season, and he could be waiting for the ideal opportunity to return to management in England. The attraction of managing a club the size of United could be of major interest to the Spanish coach.

Lopetegui in line to become next Man Utd manager

Reports in Spain have suggested that Lopetegui could be in line to become the next manager of Manchester United. The 57-year-old was reported as the leading candidate back in December, when the Red Devils were going through a rocky patch. Lopetegui has been without a job since leaving Wolves, and he's spoken about his next steps, confirming that he wants to remain in England...

"I would like to stay here in England. I feel like our team here is just starting and we want to achieve our dreams. The way the country lives football here is special - it's the best league in the world, the most competitive league in the world, the best environment for the players, coaches and fans too."

Julen Lopetegui - Wolverhampton Wanderers Stats Stats Output Matches 27 Wins 10 Draws 5 Losses 12 Correct as of 29/02/2024

Despite reports suggesting United could already be targeting a new manager, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Red Devils are likely to give ten Hag more time to develop his football and ideas. The former Ajax man has a strong relationship with INEOS, but he will have to have his side competing at a strong level for the remainder of the campaign.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has recently suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will have already decided whether ten Hag will be in charge for next season. He doesn't believe the club will wait until May to make a decision, potentially leaving themselves short.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julen Lopetegui was in charge of Sevilla when they won the Europa League in 2019/2020, beating Manchester United in the semi-final.

Jones has suggested that Lopetegui would be a leading candidate for the United job if they decided to pull the trigger on ten Hag. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think someone like Lopetegui is actually probably one of the more intriguing candidates when you consider the levels he's worked at, how he improves people, how he has fixed teams, the demands he puts on himself and the people around them, and also the drive that he clearly has to get another Premier League job and one that is higher up the ladder than the one he had at Wolves. I think there's a lot to consider. I do really think that ten Hag is on trial for the rest of the season. I think if ten Hag was sacked tomorrow, I think Lopetegui would be a leading candidate for this job. I'll be amazed if Man United weren't to seriously consider him for the job. I think that there's a lot about Lopetegui that makes sense in this scenario for United."

Zinedine Zidane reportedly a target for United

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United partial owner Ratcliffe dreams of bringing Zinedine Zidane to the club to replace ten Hag if he was interested in the job. The former French international has pushed back attempts from the Manchester outfit in the past, but he's currently out of work after leaving Real Madrid.

The continuous reports of various managers being potentially lined up to replace ten Hag could be having a negative impact on the Dutch tactician. Ten Hag will be focusing on finishing the season strong, and if the rumours are to be believed, he needs an impressive end to the campaign to keep his job.

