West Ham United head coach Julen Lopetegui is favouring a summer move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

According to the Italian journalist, the Spanish tactician is ‘pushing’ to bring his compatriot to the London Stadium ahead of his Premier League's return and believes Soler could adapt well to English football.

Romano suggests that Soler could soon become the next West Ham arrival in what has been an incredible summer transfer window for the east London club.

After a disappointing ninth-place finish last season, the Hammers were keen to bolster the squad with fresh talent and have so far welcomed eight new additions.

Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham, and Jean-Clair Todibo have joined, with more signings likely to follow before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

Wan-Bissaka became the latest West Ham arrival on Tuesday, with the Hammers confirming the 26-year-old has signed a seven-year contract after leaving Manchester United, but Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten appear to be in the market for further fresh faces.

Soler Pinpointed as 'Perfect' Hammers Solution

Lopetegui eager to lure Spaniard to east London

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Soler could soon become West Ham's latest signing as Lopetegui is ‘pushing a lot’ for his compatriot’s arrival:

“What I'm hearing is that Julen Lopetegui is pushing a lot to have Soler. He believes that Soler could be a perfect solution and a perfect player for the Premier League with his skills. I think he could probably be the next one [signing].”

Since joining PSG in 2022 from Valencia, Soler - described as "dangerous" by Luis Enrique - has been a fringe player at Parc des Princes and was linked with a potential departure throughout the 2023/24 season.

Aston Villa were reportedly keen on signing the central midfielder in January, while Brighton & Hove Albion are thought to be among the clubs interested in Soler as of now, according to L’Equipe.

The 27-year-old, who still has three years left on his current deal with PSG, made just 12 starts in Ligue 1 last season and struggled to make an impact under Luis Enrique in the previous campaign.

With Gabriel Moscardo and Joao Neves joining the club this window, Soler faces increased competition for places next season and could welcome a move away from the French capital.

According to Le Parisien, West Ham would have to pay over £17million to sign Soler this summer.

Carlos Soler's Paris Saint-Germain Stats (2023/24) Games 28 Goals 2 Assists 4 Yellow cards 1 Minutes played 1,277

Abraham Targeted at London Stadium

Capital club facing competition for striker's signature

West Ham are among four clubs interested in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers reportedly face stiff competition from the likes of Bournemouth, AC Milan, and Atalanta for the former Chelsea marksman, who looks set to depart Stadio Olimpico after a difficult 2023/24 campaign.

Abraham, who was forced to overcome an anterior cruciate ligament injury, started just two Serie A games last season for Roma and is now reportedly available for as low as £25million this summer.

It’s believed that Lopetegui views Abraham as an alternative to Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, whose move to the London Stadium collapsed earlier in the window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-08-24.