West Ham United’s game against Everton will reportedly not decide Julen Lopetegui’s fate at the London Stadium, even if they lose 5-0, a source close to David Sullivan has told talkSPORT host Jim White.

Despite reports suggesting that another defeat could end Lopetegui’s second stint in the Premier League, White has now shared a different update on the Spanish manager’s future.

Speaking on talkSPORT, White revealed that West Ham expect a positive performance against Everton, however, even a heavy defeat would not immediately alter Lopetegui’s position, as the Hammers respect his contract and are willing to give him more time to turn things around:

“This morning a source close to West Ham owner David Sullivan tells me, ‘We hope and expect to do well against Everton. If we were to lose 5-0 against them, he would still be the manager on Monday morning. We are people who honour contracts’ “The spokesman said to me, ‘We expect the manager to come good and we have to give him time’, so you can forget about The Guardian.”

The Guardian recently reported that West Ham would review Lopetegui’s position if they lose to Everton on Saturday, with another defeat potentially prompting club leadership to begin succession planning and explore alternative managerial options.

Lopetegui, who succeeded David Moyes at the end of last season, signed a two-year contract with the East London club, keeping him at the London Stadium until June 2026.

However, West Ham’s recent form has intensified speculation of an early dismissal, as they currently sit 14th in the Premier League with just 11 points from their opening 10 games.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, West Ham are already preparing contingency plans in case Lopetegui’s situation worsens and have identified former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic and ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter as potential replacements.

Both coaches are presently available, with Terzic departing Dortmund at the end of last season and Potter yet to return to management following his time at Chelsea in 2022/23.

Julen Lopetegui's West Ham Record (2024/25) Games 12 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 6 Goals scored 15 Goals conceded 24 Points per game 1.17

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-11-24.