This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

West Ham have sacked manager Julen Lopetegui a little over six months after he was first appointed. The former Real Madrid and Spain boss was brought in to replace David Moyes as the Hammers embarked on a new footballing philosophy that was intended to see a more possession-based style implemented.

A club statement read: "West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Julen Lopetegui has today left the Club.

"The first half of the 2024/25 season has not aligned with the Club’s ambitions and the Club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives.

"The Club can confirm that Assistant Head Coach Pablo Sanz, Head of Performance Oscar Caro, Head Analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, Fitness Coach Borja De Alba and Technical Coach Edu Rubio have also left with immediate effect.

"The Board would like to thank Julen and his staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

"The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The Club will be making no further comment at this time."

Things have not worked out for Lopetegui at the London Stadium. Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City left the Irons 14th in the Premier League table, having picked up just eight points from their last eight matches. This included a run of four games unbeaten, including wins over Wolves and Southampton.

GIVEMESPORT Senior Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs understands that West Ham are already in talks with Graham Potter. Potter is open to the role and has already said 'yes' to a six-month deal, which will lead to a more permanent two-and-a-half-year deal based on performance criteria, if he can improve the Hammers' fortunes in the coming weeks.

Should the Englishman land the job, it would be his first position in management since he left Chelsea in April 2023.