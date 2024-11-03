West Ham United's latest setback has put Julen Lopetegui increasingly at risk of the chop just four months into his reign at the London Stadium. The Athletic's Roshane Thomas claims the Spaniard was the 'wrong appointment' after the Hammers fell to their fifth defeat in 10 games with a dismal 3-0 loss away to Nottingham Forest.

Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina were on target as the Tricky Trees piled more misery on Lopetegui. His Irons played the second half with 10 men after Edson Alvarez's second red card of the season.

There were high hopes for Lopetegui to be a success at West Ham after the ex-Wolves boss succeeded David Moyes. His track record of working with clubs on the cusp of European football, such as Sevilla in La Liga, led to optimism that he could build on his predecessor's success, including a UEFA Europa Conference League triumph. That hasn't happened, though, as the Hammers sit 14th in the league, with just three wins in 10 games.

Thomas thinks the former Real Madrid manager's reign could come to a quick end because of a lack of playing identity among the growing issues at the London Stadium. He wrote on X:

I don't think Lopetegui is capable of turning this around. He was the wrong appointment. This team has regressed, has no identity, the players look despondent and the formation/tactics are questionable.

West Ham's performance against Forest was concerning as they were dominated by Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying troops at the City Ground. Lopetegui's tactics have frustrated Thomas, particularly his faith show in struggling new signing Guido Rodriguez:

Lopetegui wants fans to reserve judgement until May, but there is little encouragement that things will improve. He keeps persisting with out of form Rodriguez, Summerville brought off early again and another game with a different formation. I could go on all day.

Lopetegui reportedly signed a two-year contract with West Ham that expires in June 2026, although European qualification in his first two seasons automatically triggers a one-year extension. The West London outfit looks a long way off battling for a top-six finish, which was likely the club's aspiration when replacing Moyes with the one-time UEFA Europa League-winning coach.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 03-11-24.