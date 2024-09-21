Julen Lopetegui is under "massive pressure" at West Ham United after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League, according to Jacob Steinberg.

The Hammers lost their third home game of the season convincingly, with two Nicolas Jackson goals in the first-half giving the team a mountain to climb before Cole Palmer put the icing on the cake just 71 seconds into the second half.

Lopetegui's side were never really in the game, despite Mohammed Kudus having a goal disallowed in the first-half and Crysencio Summerville having a penalty appeal turned down, and fans booed the team off the pitch just five games into the season as fans begin to turn on the Spaniard early on into his tenure.

Lopetegui Under 'Massive Pressure'

Jacob Steinberg rages after Chelsea defeat

The board at the London Stadium made the decision in the summer to part ways with David Moyes after five years at the club when his contract expired, with the belief being that it was time to go in a different direction with the style of play and ambition, with fans having turned on the Scot.

But Lopetegui has won just one game in the Premier League since taking over, beating Crystal Palace 2-0, while they have suffered defeat to Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea, while they drew with Fulham. That form, and the performances that have come with them, now see the former Wolves and Real Madrid boss under "massive pressure" according to the Guardian journalist.

"Lopetegui is under massive pressure already. Every game has seen West Ham play with no structure, plan, energy, guile. Today it's been properly exposed. "It was time to move on from Moyes but for this? This isn't a refresh. It's worse than before."

West Ham Premier League statistics 2024/25 Games 5 Wins 1 Draws 1 Losses 3 Goals scored 3 Goals conceded 9

Edson Alvarez Blasted by Sky Sports Pundit

Mexican's defending branded "absolutely criminal"

One of the biggest disappointments in the defeat to Chelsea was the ease at which the Blues were able to carve them open defensively, and Mexico international Edson Alvarez came under huge criticism for his role in the opening goal of the day.

Chelsea took a quick free-kick on the halfway line which led to Nicolas Jackson running through on goal before slotting the ball through Alphonse Areola's legs to score. But while analysing the footage of the goal on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, pundit Michael Dawson namechecked Alvarez as "treading water" when chasing back, and labelled the team's defending as "absolutely criminal".

The Hammers now have a tough week ahead with an EFL Cup clash against Liverpool in midweek, before they take on Brentford in the Premier League next weekend.

All statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 21/9/2024.