West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui joined the Irons on Thursday afternoon as the club look to a new era without David Moyes - and with the transfer window opening, Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Spaniard must get signings over the line immediately to avoid fans feeling 'underwhelmed' by his appointment.

West Ham achieved huge success under Moyes. Embarking on three consecutive European campaigns, winning the Conference League last season and securing three top-half finishes in his four full campaign at the club was enough for stardom. But some poor results this season saw calls for the Scot to leave as long as the Irons brought in a suitable replacement and with Lopetegui's arrival, there has been an overwhelming sense of disappointment in east London. Jones says that signings - including the pursuit of Fabricio Bruno - are crucial to getting fans on board.

West Ham United: Fabricio Bruno Transfer Latest

The Brazilian appears set for a move to the London Stadium

Bruno, a centre-back for Brazilian outfit Flamengo, has recently shot to stardom with some cultured displays for the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit.

Reports flooded in earlier this week that the defender had agreed to join the Irons in a £13million deal, with a five-year contract set to be signed by the 28-year-old, who picked up his first cap for the Brazil national team against England at Wembley back in March.

David Moyes's Premier League statistics - West Ham squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 9th Losses 14 =7th Goals scored 60 8th Goals conceded 74 17th xG 54.74 13th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 24/05/2024

With Lopetegui set to mould the squad to his liking, Bruno is an ideal first signing and the club could look to bring in more signings in the coming weeks - but their plans may be hampered by Lucas Paqueta's charges by the FA over gambling patterns, with Manchester City reported to be willing to make an £85million move prior to the news.

Jones: Lopetegui "Needs to Start Well"

Fans will get on board with the Spaniard if he gets signings in early

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that fans have been left underwhelmed by Lopetegui's arrival but with signings through the door, he may win them over quickly. He said:

“There have been a lot of fans left underwhelmed by the news that Lopetegui is replacing Moyes and now, as that becomes formal, it is important that the club follow up his unveiling with good news on the transfer front. “Initial focus is on the Brazilians that have been talked about, and in terms of Fabricio Bruno, I think there is an important profile of player that symbolises the mentality that will be needed for this era. “He’s a pretty strong-headed player, very committed, and also good at building play out of the back or seeing opportunities to force an attack. “I’m told he is excited about the prospect of making a mark in the Premier League. Lopetegui will need to start the season well to get the fans on board and that’s why I’m expecting them to do transfer business like this as early as possible.”

Lopetegui's Premier League History Shows He is Capable

A top stint at Wolves means he has Premier League credit

Lopetegui was in charge of Wolves in the 2022/23 season, and did a superb job at keeping the Molineux outfit in the Premier League after joining when the club were 20th at Christmas.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lopetegui picked up nine wins from his 22 Premier League games in charge

The west Midlands outfit ended up comfortably staving off relegation by finishing 13th, and with a squad littered with talent at West Ham with the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez at the club amongst others, Lopetegui could push for a European place once again.

