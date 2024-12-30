West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui could be under increasing pressure after a disappointing season, but journalist Jacob Steinberg has confirmed that the Spanish coach is set to be given more time after their defeat at home to Liverpool.

The Hammers currently find themselves sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table, and despite being comfortably above the relegation zone, the capital club have struggled with consistency. A lot of money was spent during the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad, but we're yet to see improvements when it comes to performances.

West Ham's most recent defeat will have caused concern among supporters, as they lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool. Although the Reds are undoubtedly one of the best teams in Europe this season, the manner of defeat was incredibly disappointing.

West Ham to Give Lopetegui More Time

Difficult fixtures ahead

Reporting on X the morning after West Ham's defeat at home to Liverpool, The Guardian's Steinberg has suggested that Lopetegui is set to be given more time despite the 5-0 hammering. The reliable journalist points to West Ham's next two fixtures, and it certainly doesn't get any easier, with the Hammers facing Manchester City and Aston Villa in consecutive games, both away from home...

"Lopetegui to get more time after last night’s debacle against Liverpool. City away in the league and Villa away in the cup next for a really poor West Ham."

Results will certainly have to improve and fast if Lopetegui wants a guarantee that he will keep his job. Although their league position isn't disastrous at the moment, significant investment was made during the summer transfer window, and Lopetegui is struggling to get the best out of some of his new signings.

The likes of Guido Rodriguez, Niclas Fullkrug, and Jean-Clair Todbio have all struggled to make a significant impact under the Spanish manager.