Highlights West Ham United remain active in their search for David Moyes' replacement, should the Scot leave at the end of the season.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui has emerged as the current favourite to replace Moyes, with Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim no longer an option.

Technical director Tim Steidten has been banned from the changing rooms which suggests Moyes' future is growing less and less likely.

West Ham United's hunt for David Moyes' successor continues, should the two-time Hammers manager move on from London Stadium this summer. The East London club have enjoyed a satisfactory campaign under Moyes, who delivered the club their first trophy in over 40 years last season when a Declan Rice-led side dramatically found their way past Fiorentina in the Conference League final thanks to Jarrod Bowen's last-minute effort.

West Ham are currently in ninth place and have a slim chance of securing European football. They are four points adrift of Newcastle in seventh place, who have a game in hand and occupy the Conference League qualification spot. That scenario would have suited plenty of West Ham fans in years gone by, but after their European exploits, the bar has been raised - and many believe it is time for the former Everton man to move on.

Ruben Amorim, who has been closely monitored by Liverpool following Jurgen Klopp's impending departure, was on West Ham's radar, but that ship looks to have sailed. Graham Potter is another name that has been mentioned, but according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, there is a new emerging target.

Former Wolves Boss Tipped For West Ham Move

Julen Lopetegui could be the next manager to take charge at London Stadium

David Ornstein reported in his Q&A on Friday that Amorim has declined the opportunity to accelerate negotiations after initial talks. It is not yet clear whether Moyes will even depart at the end of the season, but it looks increasingly likely that a fresh start for West Ham is on the horizon. The respected reporter has also claimed that he's now aware of a preferred candidate being selected at this stage.

Ornstein wrote:

"After meeting West Ham, I understand Amorim decided a move there is not for him. If a managerial change is made - which is looking likely but not 100% decided - the likes of Lopetegui are thought to be in the frame. But if there is a preferred candidate I'm not aware of that yet. And let's show some respect to David Moyes, who is still in position and has done a fantastic job."

Julen Lopetegui is reportedly the favourite to succeed Moyes next season, with The Guardian suggesting that the club are close to a deal for the Spaniard. Lopetegui will be well known by West Ham and Premier League fans alike following his short stint with Wolves last season, while he also has Real Madrid and the Spain national team on his CV.

Technical Director Banned From Hammers Changing Room

Tim Steidten is no longer able to visit the club's changing facilities on matchday

The news that Lopetegui could be prepared to take on the role in the West Ham dugout comes days after it was revealed that the club's technical director Tim Steidten had been banned from accessing the changing rooms at London Stadium and the club's training facilities at Rush Green.

Although the decision was not down to Moyes himself but instead the board members, it indicates that Moyes' exit is becoming more likely by the week. Should Moyes leave, Steidten will oversee the management recruitment process and consequently hire his replacement.