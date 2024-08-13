Highlights West Ham spent over £100m on new signings this summer, including attackers like Fullkrug.

Fullkrug may need time to adjust to the Premier League, while Antonio brings experience and fitness.

Antonio offers physicality and work rate that Fullkrug may not immediately provide, but Fullkrug is expected to become the main striker.

It has been an impressive transfer window for West Ham United this summer, splashing the cash under newly appointed manager, Julen Lopetegui, spending north of £100 million during the window so far. This spending spree has seen 'the Hammers' bring in some exciting additions to the squad, signing attacking talents Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, and Luis Guilherme, supplementing an already strong forward line containing players such as Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen, and Mohammed Kudus.

Alongside James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, and Edson Alvarez in the midfield, they have brought in Guilhermo Rodriguez on a free transfer for squad depth. While defensively, they have also acquired a new centreback pairing, with Jean-Clair Todibo joining on loan and Max Kilman signing on a permanent deal, with Manchester United fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka reportedly joining imminently too.

With so many fresh faces coming through the door and a completely different manager in charge, it is difficult to accurately predict who will start for the Spaniard in the coming season. Although one signing in particular who may need some adjusting into the Premier League is new striker Niclas Fullkrug, who showed the world his talents in Borussia Dortmund's magical run to the Champions League final last season.

Experience

Antonio still fighting for his place

In terms of who is the better overall centre forward, Fullkrug has proven himself at a much higher level than West Ham's striker last term, Michail Antonio, scoring twice from the bench at the European Championships for Germany this year and playing a crucial role in Dortmund's Champions League run, but for 'the Irons' first outing of the season against Aston Villa, there is a reasonable argument for why the Jamaican international should be preferred as the starting option.

It is a line that gets trotted out quite a lot by fans of English football, but it is true that it takes most players time to adapt to the style of football played in England, with some players needing to be slowly eased in. That may not be the case for Fullkrug, as we have not seen him put on a Claret and Blue jersey yet, but what is known is that Antonio, while not a supreme goal threat, has plenty of Premier League experience and is a nuisance to defenders all game long with his physicality, working hard for the team.

Michail Antonio's 2023-24 Premier League Statistics Appearances 26 Goals 6 Assists 2 Progressive Carries Per 90 Mins 2.41 Successful Take-ons Per 90 Mins 1.39

Fitness

Antonio is match ready for Villa

Another aspect to also be considered is that Fullkrug has not been on the pre-season tour due to signing later on in the transfer window, only recently joining training, therefore may not be fully match fit heading into the opening game of the season. Conversely, Antonio has been training with the squad since the beginning of the pre-season, playing in the friendlies leading up to the campaign, and is more likely to be match-fit for the clash against Villa.

Consequently, it may be more practical that Antonio starts the opener on the August 17th, putting a reliable shift in for 60-70 minutes, before introducing the German forward as a different option, providing the opposition with a completely different threat, and also giving him vital minutes to get up to speed with the physicality and tempo of English football.

Antonio vs Fullkrug

The pair bring different assets to the game

Both effective in their own right, Antonio offers a completely different type of profile than Fullkrug, with the German being a taller, more technically astute footballer who is more lethal in front of goal and gets into more dangerous positions. However, it must be stated that what Antonio offers to a team also has its place at West Ham, as despite not being as tall as Fullkrug, he is a more physically imposing forward who will do the dirty work for his sides, pressing from the front, battling with centrebacks, and playing in a selfless manner to help the team.

Inevitably, Fullkrug will become West Ham's number-one choice striker during the coming season, as the evidence is irrefutable that he is a bigger goal threat than Antonio and ultimately will add more to the side. However, it must be remembered that in recent years, it has not been uncommon for a striker with a good reputation to arrive at the London Stadium and find it difficult to adapt to life in the Premier League. Gianluca Scamacca, Sebastian Haller, and Lucas Perez were all brought in to fix the striker problems that the club has faced for many consecutive seasons and essentially failed to live up to expectations and replace Antonio; that may not be the case this time around, but for the opening game of the season, there is a plausible case for why Fullkrug should be used as a substitute and to be slowly integrated into the side.

Niclas Fullkrug's 2023-24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 29 Goals 12 Assists 8 Aerials Won Per 90 Minutes 3.49

