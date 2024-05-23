Highlights West Ham United appoint former Wolves boss Lopetegui as new Head Coach on a two-year deal starting July 1st.

West Ham United were in the hunt for a new manager after they confirmed that David Moyes would be leaving the club, and they've now officially announced the appointment of former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish coach has been out of a job since leaving Wolves at the beginning of the season when he departed Molineux just a few days before the beginning of the campaign. Lopetegui appears to have been waiting for another role in the Premier League, and he's finally got it.

West Ham Announce Julen Lopetegui

He will join on a two-year deal

West Ham have now officially announced that Loptetegui has joined the club as their new Head Coach and he will start working on July 1st. The experienced manager will be joined by Pablo Sanz, Oscar Caro, Juan Vicente Peinado, Borja De Alba, and Edu Rubio, with Lopetegui bringing in his own set of coaching staff behind the scenes.

Speaking on signing on the dotted line at the London Stadium, Lopetegui has expressed his delight to be joining the capital club...

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big club. We will try to put our stamp on the club. I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete."

Lopetegui has some big shoes to fill after Moyes lifted the Europa Conference League in 2023, ending West Ham's lengthy period without winning a trophy. Some of the fanbase haven't been content with the style of play on show under the Scottish manager, so Lopetegui will be tasked with bringing exciting football back to the London Stadium.

