West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is under significant pressure at the London Stadium, but he's now expected to be sacked immediately after the Nottingham Forest defeat, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Hammers have endured a disappointing start to the Premier League season and have suffered two heavy defeats in their last three games. On Saturday, Nottingham Forest sailed to a comfortable 3-0 win, with Edson Alvarez sent off late in the first half.

Pressure is now mounting on Lopetegui as West Ham sit in the bottom half of the table, but the Spanish manager isn't expected to be sacked just yet.

Everton Fixture Huge for Lopetegui

His identity is an issue

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, although Lopetegui isn't likely to be immediately sacked after the loss against Forest, their next game against Everton is important ahead of the international break. The West Ham boss is now under significant pressure after their recent displays, and Hammers chiefs are currently succession planning in case they decide to pull the trigger.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham Statistics Nottingham Forest Statistics West Ham 54% Possession 46% 19 Shots 4 6 Shots on target 2 444 Passes 392 84% Pass accuracy 78% 10 Corners 6 7 Fouls 9

In hindsight, there could be frustration that West Ham failed to bring in Ruben Amorim, who will be joining Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag later this month, instead of Lopetegui, but the Sporting CP boss was never a realistic possibility. Although the Hammers met with Amorim, nothing was ever close.

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that West Ham's issue with Lopetegui isn't just about the results this season, but also their identity. Lopetegui has struggled to shape the squad after they invested significantly during the summer transfer window, and he's now under significant pressure as he looks to turn things around at the London Stadium.

Terzic and Potter Will be Considered

Terzic has spent time with the Hammers

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Edin Terzic, who was most recently manager of Borussia Dortmund, is someone who will be considered by West Ham if they are looking to change their manager. Terzic previously spent time at West Ham as the assistant coach of Slaven Bilic between 2015 and 2017 before later going on to manager Borrusia Dortmund.

Graham Potter will also be considered by West Ham, with chiefs already succession planning ahead of a potential sacking for Lopetegui. Potter has been without a job since being sacked by Chelsea as he patiently waits for a new role in football. Lopetegui will now be preparing for a crucial clash against fellow strugglers Everton next weekend.

Statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 03/11/2024.