Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady could still have a future at the club despite his loan spell with Everton, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Coady was deemed surplus to requirements at the beginning of the season, but he may be part of Julen Lopetegui's plans going into the 2023/2024 campaign.

Wolves news - Conor Coady

The 30-year-old signed for Everton last summer on a season-long loan, with the Merseyside club having the option to turn the short-term deal into a permanent one for a fee of £4.5m, as per The Athletic.

Last season, Coady featured in all 38 Premier League games for Wolves, as per Transfermarkt, meaning it was a bit of a surprise to see him shipped out on loan just a few months after the season had finished.

Coady started every single game possible in the Premier League under Frank Lampard this season, but recently Sean Dyche has dropped him to the bench. The England international didn't play against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, with former Burnley defender Michael Keane coming into the starting eleven. The £62,000 a week defender's future is yet to be decided, but Jones has suggested that a return to Wolves shouldn't be ruled out.

What has Jones said about Coady?

Everton do have the option to purchase Coady at the end of his loan deal, but there could still be 'possibilities' for the 30-year-old at Wolves ahead of next season, Jones believes.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's an interesting one. There's an option to buy him but he's obviously still under contract at Wolves.

"A lot has gone on there since he left - new manager, new identity. There might even be possibilities for him there"

How has Coady performed this season?

As previously mentioned, Coady featured heavily under Lampard despite Everton's results being poor throughout the season. The partnership of Coady and James Tarkowski was rarely broken and it could have been a reason for their downfall this campaign.

Coady has made just 28 tackles and interceptions this season, with Tarkowski managing 61, as per FBref. The Wolves loanee has also won just 50% of his aerial duels, compared to Tarkowski who has a 71.6% success rate.

It's clear to see that Tarkowski is the more proactive defender of the two, engaging in duels and making a difference at the back.

As per Sofascore, Coady wins 1.2 ground duels on average, with his centre-back partner Tarkowski engaging in 2 per game.