Former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez has snubbed William Saliba when discussing the three toughest defenders he has faced during his career. The World Cup winner plied his trade in the Premier League between 2022 and 2024, before making the move to Atletico Madrid this summer in a club-record sale.

During his time at the Etihad, Alvarez won two English top-flight titles after close battles with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who were largely a threat to City's crown thanks to the defensive efforts of the likes of Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in the heart of the Gunners' backline. Despite that, neither of the famed duo were included in Alvarez's top three, with two compatriots being named instead.

Alvarez Names Van Dijk as One of His Toughest Opponents

The 24-year-old also mentioned Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez

Speaking to ESPN, Alvarez first named Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as one of the strongest opponents he has come up against in his career, before also name-dropping international teammates Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez. The Atleti forward stated:

"Van Dijk because he is very strong. He's one of the best defenders in the world. I've also faced Cuti [Cristian] Romero and Licha [Lisandro] Martinez. "Cuti because he's very aggressive and one of the best centre-backs in the world now too. And Licha too. They are both very similar in their aggressive defending."

The lack of mention of the French defender is one that is bound to infuriate many Arsenal supporters, but is also one that seems strange given Alvarez's struggles against the 23-year-old. The pair have faced off against each other four times, with Saliba coming out on top on three occasions. The opposing forward has also failed to score or grab an assist in any of his appearances against the former Marseille man.

Alvarez's Record Against His Three Toughest Defenders

The Argentine has fared much better against the three players he named

While Alvarez struggled in all of his battles with Saliba, his statistics against the three players he named were far more impressive. Starting with Van Dijk, Alvarez has won two and drawn two of the contests against the Dutchman at both club and international level. The 24-year-old has also walked away with two goals from those games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During his time at Manchester City, Julian Alvarez managed a goal every 2.86 games for the club.

Results-wise, he has done even better against Romero, with City winning 75% of their matches against Tottenham that Alvarez was a part of. While he was less successful in front of goal, he still managed to score in a 4-2 comeback victory in January 2023.

Finally, in the two times in which he faced off with Martinez, Alvarez's City won once, a 6-3 victory in 2022, and lost in the 2024 FA Cup final. The forward himself missed a crucial one-on-one against Andre Onana that day, which, had he scored, would've been his first goal against the man known as 'the Butcher'.

