Spanish media have revealed what Julian Alvarez told his Atletico Madrid teammates after his penalty was disallowed by VAR for an alleged double touch. The controversy has continued following Diego Simeone's side's Champions League Round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Even with fresh angles of the incident emerging, no one can say for certain whether the former Manchester City forward made contact with the ball before striking it. However, a rules expert has provided much of the explanation, suggesting that more than just video replays played a role in the VAR decision, with other technology also being factored in.

After only hearing the neutral and opponent’s perspectives on the drama up until this point, though, it was a welcome update to finally hear what Alvarez said to his teammates in the immediate aftermath of the VAR check. His thoughts offer some much-needed insight into his own take as his disallowed penalty was subsequently followed by Marcos Llorente's miss as Atletico were dumped out of European competition.

What Julian Alvarez Told His Teammates After Penalty

Even he was unsure as to whether the correct decision was made or not

According to media outlets Diario Ole and ESPN VIVO, even the penalty taker himself was unsure whether he had touched the ball twice or not. Alvarez can be seen saying "Puede ser. No lo sé, pero puede ser", which translates to (see posts below):

"It could be. I don't know, but it could be."

Atletico have now been knocked out of Europe's top competition by their more successful city rivals five times in the last two decades, including twice at the final stage.

Following Wednesday's controversial penalty shootout victory, Carlo Ancelotti's side will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals. However, given the backlash, this is likely not the last we’ll hear about this round.