Chelsea are among the array of teams that are targeting Manchester City ace Julian Alvarez this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. Though, should Enzo Maresca and Co. be successful in their pursuit, they’ll have to fend off plenty of competition from clubs around Europe.

The Blues’ ever-growing problem in the centre forward department is no secret. Plenty of names - Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen and Dominic Calvert-Lewin included - have all been linked with a summer switch to Stamford Bridge amid their striker uncertainties.

Nicolas Jackson was signed on an eight-year contract from Villarreal last summer for a fee around the £30.1 million mark, though it seems that Maresca is keen to add another forward to the mix - most notably, Alvarez, a player who Pep Guardiola hailed as 'extraordinary' after his brace against Burnley in January 2024.

Chelsea Among Those Interested in Alvarez

Valued at £80m by City

Writing for GIVEMESPORT about Manchester City having to face offers for their top talent, the reputable Jones suggested that Alvarez is the man of the moment. Revealing that a host of clubs around Europe - from Paris Saint-Germain to Chelsea - are keeping tabs on the glittering 24-year-old, he wrote:

“Right now the player most in focus is Alvarez, amid talk of an approach from Atletico Madrid. Other clubs will be interested too - including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and perhaps Bayern Munich - if there was a sense he is available.

The serial winning Argentine, who has four years left on his Etihad Stadium contract, started 31 Premier League games under Pep Guardiola in 2023/24 and, week by week, his importance is growing among the squad.

Jackson vs Alvarez - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Jackson Alvarez Minutes 2,810 2,660 Goals 14 11 Assists 5 9 Shots per game 2.3 2.7 Dribbles per game 1.5 0.6 Key passes per game 1.1 1.9 Pass success rate (%) 78 87.9 Overall rating 7.07 7.10

That said, Erling Haaland - for as long as he remains in east Manchester - will always be the first choice, and for good reason, too but that could entice the one-time World Cup winner into moving onto pastures new in the summer. The fact that his current deal expires in the summer of 2028 means that his employers have slapped an £80 million price tag on his head, Jones revealed:

“Yet he was a key figure last season and £80m is considered the starting point for any discussion for him to go.”

Maresca, in the past, has opted for an energetic frontman, whose defensive work is equally influential as their offensive exploits. Knowing when to drop deep, run in behind and offer an outlet is key for the Italian - and Alvarez could perfect that role for him.

Four Osimhen Alternatives Scouted by Chelsea

Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Artem Dovbyk

Chelsea have been long-term admirers of Osimhen - that is far from a secret. What also is public knowledge is the Nigerian’s eye-watering price tag. As a result, The Athletic have reported that Chelsea are unwilling to match his €130 million (£110.8m) release clause. Not only that, but concerns have been raised over his hodgepodge injury record.

Instead, Brentford marksman Ivan Toney, Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig, Sporting sharpshooter Viktor Gyokeres and Girona’s Artem Dovbyk have all been scouted, Jones also wrote for GIVEMESPORT. Interestingly, Toney is the only one of the quintet of strikers to boast Premier League experience, while they also face stiff competition from fellow Londoners, Arsenal, for Slovenian hitman Sesko, which could complicate matters.