Highlights Atletico Madrid are close to signing Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

The two clubs are in negotiations over payment terms for the Argentinian international.

Man City are set to make a significant profit with a deal potentially five times the initial purchase price.

Atletico Madrid are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Alvarez, who has spent most of his career playing as a striker, has found himself utilised as a bit of a utility player under Pep Guardiola. With Erling Haaland arriving at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season, Alvarez has been forced to play in a host of positions rather than through the middle of attack.

Atletico Madrid Closing in on Julian Alvarez

Man City are set to sell for five times what they paid

According to Ornstein of The Athletic, Atletico Madrid are close to striking a deal with Manchester City for Argentinian striker Alvarez. A move is not fully agreed just yet, but the two clubs are negotiating the final price and payment terms, with the Premier League club set to make a hefty profit...

"EXCLUSIVE: Atletico Madrid close to striking deal with Man City to sign Julian Alvarez. Not fully agreed but now in sight - clubs negotiating final price & payment terms. Would be at least 5x £14m #MCFC paid in 2022 + 24yo keen on #Atleti."

Alvarez, who earns around £100k-a-week at the Etihad Stadium, could now seal himself a move to Spain where he might become a leading centre-forward for the La Liga outfit. Alvarez moved to Guardiola's side for a fee of around £14m, meaning Atletico could be paying over £70m to secure his signature this summer.

Julian Alvarez's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Erling Haaland Julian Alvarez Erling Haaland Shots 3.27 3.98 Key passes 2.28 1.02 Shots on target 1.26 1.76 Goals 0.37 0.95 Assists 0.27 0.18

With Haaland producing an almost unbeatable goal tally since arriving at Man City, Alvarez was always going to find it difficult to displace him in the starting XI. Although the versatile forward has played regularly under Guardiola, he could now have a chance to play in his favoured position if he completes a move to Atletico Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julian Alvarez has lifted a trophy on six occasions since joining Manchester City, while he has also found the back of the net 36 times over the course of 103 appearances

Man City Set to Keep Kevin De Bruyne

There has been interest from Saudi Arabia

Speaking during pre-season, Guardiola has recently confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will not be leaving Man City during the summer transfer window...

"Kevin is not going. If someone leaves, we're going to talk about that."

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have been linked with a move for the Belgian international, but Guardiola appears to have no plans to sanction a departure. The experienced midfielder has entered the final year of his contract, so Man City and De Bruyne will have a decision to make on his future.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt