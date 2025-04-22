Julian Alvarez snubbed every British stadium when he was asked to name the two Champions League away grounds with the best atmosphere he's experienced. The former Manchester City forward - who evolved into more of an attacking midfielder during his two seasons in the Premier League - formed a lethal partnership with Erling Haaland during his time at the Etihad stadium.

As a general rule of thumb, foreign players often leave Anfield singing its praises. Liverpool's historic home is one of the most iconic venues in world football. And if recent transfer whispers carry any weight, Alvarez - now starring for Atletico Madrid after his £81.5 million move last summer - could soon be back in England, this time under Arne Slot.

With a major summer overhaul expected at Anfield and key contract renewals like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah already handled, upgrading the forward line is on the agenda. But after playing in some of Europe’s biggest arenas, it seems the famously passionate Anfield crowd hasn't quite topped Alvarez’s list just yet.

Alvarez Hailed Dortmund & Bayern Munich As Best UCL Fans

He made the claim on the official Champions League TikTok