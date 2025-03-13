New footage has surfaced, offering a clearer view of whether Julian Alvarez made a second contact with the ball during his penalty against Real Madrid on Wednesday night. Atletico Madrid suffered a 4-2 defeat in the shootout against their city rivals in the Champions League Round of 16, with Alvarez's penalty being disallowed before Marcos Llorente went on to miss, sealing their fate.

This latest loss means Atletico have now been eliminated by Los Blancos in every knockout stage of the competition at some point in the 21st century, including two painful defeats in the final. While the Madrid derby is always packed with drama, this encounter delivered an entirely new twist.

As Alvarez stepped up for his spot-kick, he slipped. Initially, celebrations followed as the ball found the back of the net, but the referee at the Wanda Metropolitano soon halted play, allowing VAR to review the footage. After what seemed to be a very hurried examination, officials ruled that the former Manchester City striker had inadvertently touched the ball twice, leading to the goal being disallowed.

Whether or not he touched the ball twice is still up for debate

Even in the early hours of the following morning, fans online remain baffled by the decision that ultimately denied Diego Simeone's side a spot in the quarter-finals against Arsenal. As fans play detective in search of definitive proof of whether VAR was right to disallow Alvarez's penalty, a newly surfaced video offers the clearest angle yet to settle the debate. Watch the new footage below:

Nonetheless, debate will continue over whether any angle definitively proves that the Argentine made a double touch before the ball soared past Thibaut Courtois. Regardless, it is Real Madrid, the 15-time champions, who advance to face Arsenal in April over two legs, with Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona also still in the competition.