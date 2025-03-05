Manchester City's shocking stumble this season has primarily been blamed on Rodri's absence, but Julian Alvarez has also been a massive loss since leaving for Atletico Madrid last summer. The Argentine attacker joined Diego Simeone's Los Colchoneros in an £81.5 million deal, a risky fee given that he hadn't cemented himself as a talismanic figure at the Etihad.

Alvarez was keen to take on a 'new challenge', perhaps feeling he wasn't handed superstar status on the same level as Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. Pep Guardiola didn't want to lose the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, but the money offered was difficult to turn down.

The 25-year-old left the Etihad after making 103 appearances, bagging 36 goals and 17 assists and winning seven major trophies, including the continental treble in 2023. His versatility was vital for Guardiola last season, flourishing out wide, in a centre-forward role and in attacking midfield, but Simeone has trusted him as his sole number nine, and he's reaping the rewards.

Julian Alvarez Has Been A Hit At Atleti

