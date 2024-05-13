Highlights Drama unfolded backstage at Tom Brady's roast, with tensions rising between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick and Kraft shared a strained relationship after Belichick's ouster from New England.

Belichick is exploring a career in media after the messy end to his successful tenure with the Patriots.

The Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix last week created a lot of stories, and as a whole, the event didn't fail to live up to the hype.

Bill Belichick got in on the roasting action, as did longtime tight end and Brady favorite Rob Gronkowski. All in all, it was a hilarious trip down memory lane for those who fondly (or not so fondly) remember the career of the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucaneers quarterback.

However, prior to the show, there was apparently even more drama than what took place on stage. According to Julian Edelman and guest Drew Blesdoe on the former's Games with Names podcast, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Belichick shared an unsettling conversation before the cameras started rolling.

"The tension in that room could cut f-----g glass. I was watching Coach [Belichick], and I tried to give Coach a heads-up. I see Kraft walk in, I'm like, 'Yo, Coach.' You know, like some locker room [talk], '5-0, 5-0.' Of course [Belichick] didn't f---ing see it, and [Kraft] came in, and I was like, 'Oh [boy], this is gonna be some fireworks.' I just walked away, I didn't want to get in there."

Though their chat apparently lasted roughly ten minutes, it doesn't take much effort to imagine why Kraft and Belichick would have some animosity towards each other. After the legendary head coach departed from New England after a 24-year run this offseason, reports surfaced that Kraft warned teams (and, specifically, the Atlanta Falcons) against hiring Belichick, given his insistence on "running the show".

Belichick's Next Chapter May Be Away From Gridiron

The longtime head coach has been pursuing a career in media since leaving NE

The marriage between Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots was a long, fruitful relationship for both sides, but it's hard to say it was a loving one.

"The Patriot Way" became a popular name for the team's tight-knit culture during the Belichick-Brady dynasty, a period of time in which the head coach ruled the team with an iron fist. That mantra of "Belichick's way or the highway" repeatedly ticked off people in New England's building, though ownership put up with it while the team was in the midst of a dynastic run.

Once Belichick stopped winning, though, his leash grew short. The final straw was the team's disastrous 4-13 season last year, one in which the Patriots routinely benched starting quarterback Mac Jones in the middle of games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bill Belichick's record with Tom Brady as his quarterback was 219-64 (including playoffs). Without Tom Brady, his record sits below .500, at 85-102.

The Patriots subsequently replaced Belichick with one of his defensive disciples, Jerod Mayo. The team also hired Eliot Wolf to serve as the team's first de facto general manager since before Belichick took over.

Though their relationship may be fractured, they did share a nice moment on stage during the roast, when Kraft called Belichick the "greatest coach of all time".

For now, as Belichick waits out his next chance to run an NFL team, he's taking a career pit stop in the entertainment world.

The head coach plans to join Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions, for next season. Belichick also joined Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show: "Draft Spectacular" for last month's 2024 NFL Draft. His performance during the roast was also among the most memorable and popular moments of the night.

