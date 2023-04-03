Julian Nagelsmann is in the running to be the new Chelsea manager.

On Sunday evening, shock news emerged that Graham Potter had been relieved of his duties after less than seven months in charge.

Chelsea's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa was clearly the last straw for Todd Boehly and the rest of the hierarchy.

As such, the west London club are now on the hunt for their third permanent manager of the season.

And Nagelsmann is said to be on the radar, with the German recently losing his job at Bayern Munich.

Rather ironically, Thomas Tuchel - the man Chelsea fired right at the start of the campaign - replaced his compatriot in Bavaria.

Would Nagelsmann be a good fit at Chelsea?

It's hard to say with certainty whether Nagelsmann would be a hit at Stamford Bridge or not.

He has a fairly impressive CV, though. Nagelsmann was named German Football Manger of the Year in 2017 while at Hoffenheim.

The 35-year-old also won the Bundesliga title in his first season at Bayern, as well as scooping two German Super Cups.

But perhaps the thing that's exciting Chelsea fans most with regard to the potential appointment is his philosophy.

Footage of Nagelsmann explaining the importance of the defensive midfielder has popped up on social media in the wake of Potter's sacking.

And it's gone down incredibly well with Chelsea fans, especially given the fact N'Golo Kante returned to action in the defeat to Villa.

Video: Nagelsmann on the importance of a DM

If Nagelsmann does embark on a London adventure, Chelsea's midfield is in line for a serious revamp.

The department has struggled immensely throughout the campaign, even with the £106 million signing of Enzo Fernandez.

Kante's absence has, of course, not helped matters, but Potter seemed to have no clue how to fix the midfield issue.

Here's how some Chelsea fans have reacted to the above clip featuring Nagelsmann...

Fan reaction

Fixing the midfield is just one issue Nagelsmann will have to tackle if he is indeed hired.

As the German also mentions in the video, every successful team needs a striker capable of scoring goals aplenty - which Chelsea currently don't have.

Kai Havertz and Joao Felix are attacking midfielders by trade rather than out-and-out strikers, while Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan.

If Chelsea's rebuild is to start moving in a positive direction, a top-quality centre-forward is required as soon as possible.