Chelsea 'can't ignore' Julian Nagelsmann in their pursuit of finding a long-term manager, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 35-year-old is on Chelsea's list of candidates ahead of next season.

Chelsea news - Julian Nagelsmann

Nagelsmann was recently sacked as Bayern Munich manager, despite the German club still being in the Champions League and competing for the Bundesliga title.

Journalist Simon Phillips told GIVEMESPORT that Nagelsmann is Chelsea's priority to hire as their manager at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann isn't the only manager being targeted by the Blues, with Sky Sports reporting that the west London club have held talks with former Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Frank Lampard was appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the campaign, but you'd imagine Todd Boehly will be looking to recruit more of an elite-level coach for the long-term.

Lampard started the season as manager of Everton, but was sacked in January after a poor term in charge at Goodison Park.

Either way, Chelsea have to get their next appointment right after Graham Potter was relieved of his duties recently.

They currently find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League, despite spending a significant amount on new players in the last two transfer windows.

What has Jones said about Nagelsmann?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea simply can't ignore Nagelsmann, but it could be a risky appointment at the same time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously Nagelsmann is one they can't ignore, but he hasn't got the life experiences that Enrique has got. If I was the Chelsea ownership and you're on the back of a really difficult time and some bad decisions, you'd want somebody who you could probably trust a little more in that respect."

What's next for Chelsea?

As previously mentioned, finding a manager who can lead this long-term project at Stamford Bridge is vitally important.

Potter may have been a great coach, but he's never had to handle working with so many high-profile players.

Nagelsmann and Enrique both have plenty of experience of doing just that, so it makes sense for Chelsea to be considering both managers.

In terms of the Premier League, this season is a bit of a write-off. The Blues have an almost impossible task to seal European football, with the Champions League their only hope of winning a trophy.

Lampard's Chelsea face Real Madrid over two legs in the European competition.