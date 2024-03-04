Highlights Liverpool are in search of a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp, who is departing at the end of the season.

Potential successors include Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann.

Liverpool may also be looking for a new sporting director to have a say in the appointment process.

Liverpool are searching for a manager to replace Jurgen Klopp, who will be departing at the end of the season, and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is said to profile well in the Merseyside club's data model.

Klopp announced that this would be his final campaign in the hot seat at Anfield back in January, leaving the Reds with plenty of time to find his successor. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has brought bundles of success to the club since his arrival, so finding a replacement who can hit similar heights certainly won't be easy.

Liverpool could turn to Julian Nagelsmann

The 36-year-old profiles well in Liverpool's data model

A report from The Athletic has looked into the potential candidates Liverpool could turn to in the hunt to replace Klopp ahead of the summer. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso appears to be the front-runner, but the Merseyside club will need a plan in case they are unable to convince their former midfielder to return to Anfield.

Another option named is Germany's national team manager Nagelsmann, who is said to be a 'deep tactical thinker' that scores well on Liverpool's data model. However, the report does share a concern about a potential appointment, with the 36-year-old unable to take charge until mid-July due to Germany's participation in the Euros.

Julian Nagelsmann's Overall Managerial Record Stats Output Games Played 392 Won 222 Draw 90 Lost 80 Correct as of 04/03/24

The Merseyside club are likely to be assessing a host of different options, with Klopp giving the decision-makers plenty of time to come to a verdict. The Reds might want to appoint a new sporting director too, with Jorg Schmadtke also heading through the exit door. A potential new director will likely want a major say on who's going to be the next manager at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nagelsmann has managed against Liverpool four times in his career, losing all four games.

Nagelsmann was appointed as manager of Germany back in 2023 and it has been reported that he will only be temporarily in charge of the national team. Whether he opts to continue as manager of his home country remains to be seen, as the Liverpool job could be of interest to him considering the size of the club.

Liverpool still pushing for Michael Edwards

The Reds to 'throw the kitchen sink' at Edwards

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed back in January that Liverpool had made contact with Michael Edwards to attempt to convince him to come back to Anfield after he left in the summer of 2022. However, so far, Edwards has rejected any proposals.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit are going to 'throw the kitchen sink' at Edwards despite him indicating that he doesn't want to return. It appears that Liverpool won't be going down without a fight in their efforts to appoint Edwards.

