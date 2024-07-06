Highlights Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has called for handball law changes after his side were denied a penalty in Germany's Euro 2024 defeat to Spain.

Jamal Musiala's shot on goal struck Marc Cucurella's hand in the penalty area but the referee didn't give a spot kick.

Nagelsmann believes rule revisions for assessing penalties are necessary going forward.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has called for changes to the handball law after his side were refused a penalty during their 2-1 defeat to Spain at Euro 2024. The hosts had forced the game to extra-time thanks to a late Florian Wirtz equaliser, but were left heartbroken when Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino headed home the winner in the 119th minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Germany's loss made them the first host nation to not reach the semi-finals in European CHampionship history.

However, many Germans were left incensed after they were denied a spot kick as a Jamal Musiala shot cannoned off the hand of Marc Cucurella. Now, Nagelsmann has had his say and has called for big revisions to be made in the rulebook.

Nagelsmann Questions 'Practical' Handball Law

The Germany boss was unhappy but did not feel cheated by decision

As per the Guardian, Nagelsmann revealed after the game that he had no qualms with the decision based on the current rules, but did feel as though change had to be made. The 36-year-old stated: "When it happened, I couldn’t see it well and all I was thinking was: I hope it is a penalty. Afterwards I saw it on television more clearly but at that time that is all I could think. They were more lucky than we were.

"There is a rule and I hope there is no wrong decision. They applied the rule and it was not a penalty. I do not feel cheated. For me the question is about making it more practical, more logical, in terms of how this rule is assessed. I say this for football [in general] not today. You look at the hand, if it is at 3 o’clock, if it is a bit higher or a bit lower. But there are people with bigger muscles than me, different movements.

"I don’t understand why we don’t take into account what is happening with the ball. If Musiala kicks it towards Stuttgart centre and it hits the hand, I won’t say anything. But it was going towards goal. And for me, you should look at where it is going. Is it going into the clouds or is it going in the goal? In one case it is a penalty, in the other it is not. If it is going into the stands, then it is no penalty. "The rule should be simpler. You can’t talk about intentions. You have to see where the ball is aimed. We have 50 robots that bring us our coffee so there should be an AI that calculates where the ball is going."

Nagelsmann added: "I told the players we didn’t deserve this. There was a great togetherness. In six weeks we did not have a single situation in which I had to intervene. We had a very good atmosphere. The accusations of the past – that we didn’t want to win – wasn’t seen for a second."

Kroos Retires as Germany Crash Out

The midfielder finishes with 114 caps

In what was a back and forth encounter, disaster struck inside the opening minutes for La Roja as Pedri went down after a challenge from Toni Kroos. After being substituted, it was later revealed that playmaker would be out for the rest of Euro 2024.

His replacement, Dani Olmo, struck the first blow after cooly sending the ball low into the far corner after a cut back from whiz-kid Lamine Yamal. The German's piled on the pressure, with Niclas Fulkrug striking the post, but eventually found their breakthrough via Wirtz in the last minute of normal time.

As the game looked to drift towards penalties, Real Sociedad's Merino popped up with a brilliant header past Manuel Neuer to send Spain through to the semis. This not only saw Germany's elimination, but it was also the end of Toni Kroos' marvelous career after he announced his intentions to retire after the tournament.