The Denver Nuggets selected Julian Strawther from Gonzaga University in the 2023 NBA Draft with the 29th pick after acquiring the pick in a four-team trade on draft night. Strawther improved every season in his three years at Gonzaga, which led him to becoming a first-round draft pick. As a rookie, he failed to keep a rotation spot, but showed flashes of potential when he did play.

Heading into his second year in the NBA, the Nuggets will need more out of Strawther after they lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason, who signed a three-year deal with the Orlando Magic . If the Nuggets are going to contend for another championship, they need Strawther to provide valuable shooting off the bench, something he has shown flashes of being elite at.

Strawther played in two NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas until the Nuggets shut him down for the rest of the summer league, as they believe he proved enough to make the Nuggets' rotation this upcoming season. He was clearly the Nuggets' best player in both of the games he played in.

Top Scorer in the Summer League

Strawther is only in his second NBA Summer League, and he looked like a multi-year veteran in the two games he played. He averaged 28.5 points per game during those contests, scoring 25 on 19 shots in the first game and scoring 32 points on 21 shots in the second game. His 28.5 points per game average is the highest average of all players in the summer league as Strawther showed off his natural ability as a scorer.

Julian Strawther's Statistics - 2024 Summer League Category Statistic PPG 28.5 RPG 4.0 APG 3.0 FG% 42.5% 3P% 40.9%

The Nuggets lost both games Strawther played in, but it wasn't his play that correlated to the losses. Strawther struggled to get his shot going during the first game, only shooting 7/19 from the field, but he was able to get to the rim and draw fouls, which allowed him to get ten free throws. His ability to still be effective while his shot wasn't falling allowed the Nuggets to stay in the game. He finished with a plus-minus of minus-two in a 10-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers .

In his second contest against the Toronto Raptors , Strawther shot much more efficiently, at 10/21 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point line. He also showed off his ability to draw fouls, allowing himself to earn ten free throws for the second-straight game. He had a plus-minus of plus-six in a three-point loss. Strawther also showed off his improved playmaking abilities with five assists.

Flashes of Potential During Rookie Season

Strawther didn't play much during his rookie season. He had a rotation spot for a stretch during the middle of the season before going down with an injury and losing his spot. Although he lost his spot, learning from the bench can be just as impactful for rookies, who can learn by watching players in their role. For a team trying to win a second-straight championship, Michael Malone knew that Strawther wasn't ready for playoff minutes.

Julian Strawther's statistics by minutes played - 2023-24 season Category 0-9 minutes 10-19 minutes 20-29 minutes Games 25 19 6 MPG 4.5 15.4 23.2 PPG 1.0 6.3 13.8 RPG 0.4 1.8 3.0 APG 0.4 1.3 2.0 FG% 27.8% 35.3% 44.8% 3P% 13.6% 30.3% 37.5% +/- -37.1 -5.6 +6.0

During the stretch where Strawther had an increased role, he proved that he had potential, especially shooting the ball. His flashes were enough to where the Nuggets felt more comfortable letting Caldwell-Pope walk in free agency, which is something that has drawn concerns. A lack of opportunity after his injury led to him seeing most of his time during garbage time, which didn't allow him to get into his groove again.

Strawther had a couple of games that proved his worth, especially early on. He put up two games of 20 or more points and was in double-figures in ten out of the 50 games he played in despite playing less than ten minutes in 25 of those games. He made at least five threes in both of his 20-point contests. Games similar to those won't be expected from Strawther, but he will be expected to be one of the Nuggets' top three-point shooting threats.

Expanding His Role

The NBA has developed into a do-or-die league. If players don't adapt to new ways to play the game, they will find themselves losing minutes or even dropping out of the league altogether. Some of the big shifts in strategies used in the NBA has been an exponential increase in three-point shooting. Strawther has shown himself to be a solid three-point shooter, but another area the NBA is changing is having guards that can score efficiently while being able to create offense for themselves and their teammates. That is something Strawther should look to improve upon heading into the start of this season.

Strawther showed off his ability to be a solid combo guard in his two summer league games. The Nuggets have lacked a second ball-handling guard after Bruce Brown 's departure after the Nuggets' championship two seasons ago. Strawther showed off that he can help lead an offense on some possessions. He also showed off his abilities to play off-ball and be ready to shoot, which was the role the team used him in the majority of the time during his rookie campaign.

Strawther had this to say regarding the possessions where he played some point guard in the summer league and what his future role could look like via DNVR Nuggets on X:

"Obviously, we want to see how I can handle the ball and initiate some offense. At the end of the day, I'm not a true point guard and that will never be my official position, but obviously, if I can alleviate some guys of some ball-handling duties, initiate some offense and get guys in spots, that will help the team."

If Strawther can alleviate some duties of Jamal Murray this upcoming season, it would be greatly beneficial to the Nuggets and allow Murray the opportunity to return to the deadly, efficient player he was during the Nuggets' championship run. Strawther already showed slight improvements during the summer league, albeit a small sample size. If those improvements can translate to the regular season, the Nuggets could solve their depth issue internally.