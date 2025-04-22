Last week, Jake Paul announced his return to the sport of boxing. 'The Problem Child,' who last fought in November of last year in his huge fight against heavyweight icon Mike Tyson, is set to take on yet another former professional boxer, this time, in Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, who is, of course, the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez. The bout between Paul and Chavez Jr is now confirmed to be taking place on the 28th of June at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and although the bout is not heavily desired, it will be an interesting showdown.

Despite Chavez Jr being a seasoned and skilled boxer, many people are writing him off in this fight as they see it as a cash-grab, however, in a recent interview with ESNews, the Mexican made it clear that money isn't his motivation when it comes to this fight, revenge for one of his heroes is.

Jake Paul & Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's professional boxing records (as of 22/04/25) Jake Paul Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Fights 12 62 Wins 11 54 Losses 1 6 Draws 0 1 No contests 0 1

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Wants to Defeat Jake Paul and Get Revenge for Mike Tyson

Chavez Jr is a huge fan of Tyson and wants to defeat Paul in his honour