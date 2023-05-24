Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Julio Enciso brilliantly levelled the scoring in their home game against champions Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

Phil Foden put his side ahead on the 25-minute mark as scorer-turn-assistor Erling Haaland selflessly laid it off to the Englishman.

The Seagulls thought they had tied things up shortly after when Kauro Mitoma bundled the ball over the line, only for his effort to be ruled out for a clear handball.

Then, just moments later, Enciso's screamer flew past Stefan Ortega seven minutes shy of the half-time interval to make things interesting.

It was a stunning strike by Enciso and one that is surely a contender for goal of the season. You can view it below...

VIDEO: Julio Enciso's brilliant goal of the season contender in Brighton vs Man City

In a game with zero competitive stakes, it was such an entertaining match-up.

And Enciso’s goal proves just that!

The Paraguayan teen was replaced shortly after half-time and was rightfully given a warm reception by the home Brighton faithful.

Many goals have been scored this term, but Enciso's long-range effort could genuinely be the best of the lot.

Sky Sports' half-time reaction

Sky Sports' half-time team consisting of both Kolo Toure and Jamie Redknapp couldn't help but praise the youngster for his audacity.

Redknapp said: "That is Ronaldo-esque, it's such an amazing strike, it's as good a strike I've seen in the Premier League for so long. The goalkeeper is missing it by five yards, what technique."

And he's spot on. City's second choice goalkeeper had no chance, as he was left flailing in a sorry attempt to keep it out.

Julio Enciso's breakthrough Premier League season

Enciso's significance in Brighton's brilliance this season cannot be understated, even if it is the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Mitoma often stealing the spotlight.

He is now two goals behind his teammate Evan Ferguson for the most goals scored by a teenager in the Premier League this season.

With four goals now added to his CV and the opportunity to add even more in their outstanding game against Europe-chasing Aston Villa, Enciso is showcasing his undeniable talent to the rest of the division.