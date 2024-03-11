Highlights Julius Randle has missed a $1.28M bonus due to injury and not meeting the games played requirement.

Randle's absence has highlighted his importance as the Knicks have struggled without him on the court.

Due to the nature of the contract, the bonus amount will be subtracted from the team's cap hit next season.

New York Knicks star Julius Randle has officially missed out on a potential $1.28 million bonus.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, Randle’s contract contained an incentive where the forward would receive $1.28 million in salary bonuses, provided that he played at least 65 games this season and the Knicks reached the first round of the playoffs.

However, due to an ongoing shoulder injury, Randle has missed the amount of games required to be eligible for the bonus. He has made 46 starts in the 2023-24 season, and only 18 games remain for the Knicks. The hope for New York is that they get Randle back and playing within those 18 games.

Injury Concerns

Randle’s injury has sparked concerns as of late

Randle has missed 18 straight games after suffering a shoulder injury on January 27. Prior to that point, he was a key cog in the Knicks’ force which went 14-2 in January, and was on top of the league in that span. However, according to SNY’s Ian Begley, Randle still has not been cleared for contact, raising concerns.

This does not particularly bode well for the Knicks, as O.G. Anunoby is nearing his return after being cleared for contact weeks ago. That means that Randle may need a few more weeks before returning. Anunoby is on his way back and should return to play in the coming days.

Randle is averaging 24 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists through 46 games played this season. With Randle in the lineup, the Knicks are 29-17, but in games without him, they are 8-10. This fails to bode well for a team whose playoff aspirations may depend on his return to the lineup.

Contract Details

Randle’s contract includes bonus incentives, some of which he has missed

Randle signed a four-year extension in 2021, worth $117 million. The extension features several bonus incentives, including making the All-Star team, making the All-Defensive team, playing 65 games in a season, and aiding the Knicks in reaching the playoffs.

Randle received the All-Star and 65 game bonuses last season, and did receive a $1.38 million bonus in February for making the All-Star reserves.

Julius Randle – 2023-24 Season Stats GP 46 PPG 24.0 RPG 9.2 APG 5.0 FG% 47.2 3PT% 31.1

According to Marks, the Knicks will receive a tax variance credit worth $1.28 million, which will be applied to team salary that counts toward the tax. Since the bonus is "now deemed unlikely" for next season, Randle’s $30.3 million cap hit will decrease to $28.9 million next season, offering the team a bit more cap space.

But the reality is that Randle’s comeback for this season is in jeopardy. With his bonus incentive already being foregone, more questions than answers are raised.