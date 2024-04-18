Highlights UFC 302 has a main event between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

The highly anticipated Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal rematch takes place in a boxing ring.

And Dmitriy Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev is set to be a boxing purist's dream.

June 1st can’t come soon enough for combat sports fans.

On this date, there will be a wide variety of fight events for fans to choose from — from a major UFC card to a match up of bitter rivals taking their beef from the cage to the ring, and an elite contest between two of the best light-heavyweight boxers in the world.

UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier

The UFC returns to New Jersey with two big fights at the top of the card

For UFC 302, the world’s largest combat sports entity is calling on it's No.1 pound-for-pound fighter — Islam Makhachev — to headline an event against top tier American striker Dustin Poirier.

The UFC offered the spot to Arman Tsarukyan, after he scored the biggest win of his career against Charles Poirier, however, Tsarukyan said he needed more time to prepare.

The UFC, instead, called upon Dustin Poirier and are riding his star power and huge knockout win that he earned at UFC 299 over rising lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis.

The co-main event is between two polarizing UFC stars. On one side is Paulo Costa, a social media savant, who is built like the Terminator, and across from him will be the outspoken Sean Strickland.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2

The sought after rematch from 2019 is finally happening

Fanmio Boxing

When Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal first fought back at UFC 244, it was a culmination of fan-support, two legendary combat athletes clamoring, and the birth of the BMF title.

The fight had all the makings of an instant classic because of their battle-tested bodies and mindset of never showing an ounce of weakness.

Unfortunately, the New York State Athletic committee stopped the fight because of a cut over Diaz’s eyebrow.

The irony is that the fight was supposed to determine who is the baddest, and Diaz has a history of coming on stronger when blood is drawn, but the doctor felt otherwise and fans felt short-changed with the TKO (doctor’s stoppage) ruling.

Now, Diaz and Masvidal have since moved on from the UFC banner and have come together to self-promote their rematch which will take place in a boxing ring as opposed to the Octagon.

Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev

A matchup of the top two light-heavyweight boxers is finally happening

Top Rank

A fight between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev — two unbeaten 175-pounders regarded as the best in their division — has been in the works for years.

Since the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, more specifically, his excellency, Turki Alalshikh has been involved with negotiations, many terrific fights have come about.

With Bivol vs Beterbiev, Alalshikh has organized an incredible matchup featuering two masters of their craft.

Bivol has a jab that sets the tone in his fights and footwork that turns him into a hard-to-hit magician.

For Beterbiev, the Chechnya fighter is humble outside the ring, but on fight night, he morphs into a destroyer.

More amazing than his undefeated record is the fact that he has won all of his fights by way of knockout. This fight is a boxing purist’s dream come true and is taking place on one of the biggest combat sports days of 2024.