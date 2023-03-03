Junior Firpo could be given more of a chance at Leeds United under Javi Gracia.

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo could be given a fair chance as it's now a 'clean slate for everybody' at Elland Road, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 26-year-old struggled to become a regular for Leeds United under Jesse Marsch, but Firpo got off to the perfect start under Javi Gracia.

Leeds United news - Junior Firpo

Since arriving at Elland Road, Firpo has struggled to convince fans that he's good enough to play regularly in the Premier League. BBC Sport pundit Jon Newsome slammed the defender for his performances earlier in the season, saying: "They signed Firpo, they put a lot of money into him. I don’t think he’s anywhere near good enough," speaking on BBC Radio Leeds.

The Dominican defender, signed from Spanish giants Barcelona for a fee of £13m, as per Sky Sports, was named Who Scored Man of the Match with a rating of 8.3. The 26-year-old scored the winning goal to help Leeds beat fellow strugglers Southampton with a much-needed confidence-boosting clean sheet for Gracia's squad.

Last month, Firpo revealed how he had offers to leave Leeds United, but chose to stay at the club. He said: "[I am] more than comfortable. Last year I had offers to leave, but in this team, I am finding myself as a player,” said Firpo, as per Sport Witness.

What has O'Rourke said about Firpo?

O'Rourke has suggested that Firpo could be given a fair chance under Gracia, with all players given a 'clean slate'.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Well, it's a clean slate for everybody now under a new manager. Obviously, some players who were out of favour under Marsch will be determined to make an impression under Gracia.

"Obviously, he's got off to a great start, Firpo. Clean sheet and a winning goal in his first game in charge."

Does Firpo deserve more of a chance at Leeds United?

Firpo has started four league games this season with one of them coming under new manager Gracia last weekend, as per FBRef. In the small amount of games he's played, Firpo has managed 25 tackles and interceptions, which is an average of 4.72 per 90 minutes, a reasonably good return for a full-back.

However, no player who has played over 100 Premier League minutes for Leeds has a lower points per game, with the 26-year-old managing a measly 0.63.

After signing from a club like Barcelona, Leeds United fans will have had high expectations for Firpo, but he hasn't quite lived up to them yet.

Maybe a fresh start under a new regime is exactly what he needs to reignite his career.