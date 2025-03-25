Leeds United could lose Junior Firpo in the summer transfer window, even if they are promoted, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Firpo's tenure at Leeds United appears to be approaching a crossroads, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024/2025 season. As the summer transfer window looms, speculation intensifies regarding his future at Elland Road.​

Firpo began his professional football career with Real Betis, and his impressive performances as a left-back attracted the attention of FC Barcelona, who secured his services in 2019. The Leeds left-back found limited opportunities at Camp Nou, prompting a transfer to Leeds United in the summer of 2021.

Leeds Could Lose Firpo Despite Premier League Promotion

They are looking for replacements

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has provided an update on Firpo's future, suggesting that he could still leave the club even if they are promoted to the Premier League this season.

"Leeds have known for a while that Firpo may depart. They're no closer to keeping him at the football club, and even if he waits to see if they get promotion, even with that, he still could leave even with Leeds in the Premier League. So you know, we've spoken a lot about, Leeds may not go for certain targets unless they get promotion, or Leeds may not do certain things until they know what division they're in. And that's broadly true. But with Firpo, the worry within Leeds is that even if they go up to the Premier League, they still might lose Firpo, which is why they're starting to look at left-sided defensive options."

Junior Firpo's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =14th Assists 9 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =4th Tackles Per Game 2.2 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 7.22 1st

Back in December, Leeds boss Farke was quick to ignore any speculation regarding Firpo's future, switching focus to recovering from an injury he had at the time.

"At the moment, there's no time to speak too much about the future... He should concentrate on the proper rehab."

There's a chance Firpo, described as 'unbelievable' by Billy Sharp, could negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs, which might tempt him into deciding to make a move. Leeds now face a fight to try and keep him at Elland Road, and it would be a disappointing blow to lose him after an impressive season.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Ben Jacobs: Leeds Eyeing Move for 'Absolute Leader' Leeds United will look to invest heavily in their playing squad if they are promoted to the Premier League

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-03-25.