Highlights Leeds United's disappointing recruitment strategy, including signing players with clauses that allow them to leave the club, may have contributed to their struggles and relegation to the Championship.

The lack of a left-back is a major concern for Leeds, with Junior Firpo underperforming and the position not being prioritized in the summer transfer window.

Leeds is now looking to sign a left-back through the free-agent market, with potential options including Soleyman Doumbia and Ryan Bertrand, but quality players may be hard to find at this stage.

Leeds United have made some disappointing signings over the years, and presenter Joe Wainman has named a player who he wouldn't even call a footballer, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Disappointing recruitment is part of the reason Leeds were relegated to the Championship.

Leeds United news - Latest

As per The Athletic, multiple Leeds players had clauses in their contracts which allowed them to leave the club on loan during the summer transfer window. With a large portion of the squad knowing they had an easy way out if the Yorkshire club dropped down to the Championship, their motivation to give everything for the shirt to try and avoid relegation may have been fairly low. The likes of Jack Harrison, Marc Roca, Robin Koch, and Brenden Aaronson, among others, were ones to have departed from Elland Road in the summer.

This kind of recruitment strategy, signing players with clauses inserted that will negatively impact the club, could be a key reason for Leeds' struggles. The Whites haven't been afraid of splashing cash when they returned to the Premier League, but many of their additions haven't worked out.

Read More: Every Premier League Club's Worst Transfer Deal Ever - Including LeedsThis summer, Leeds were forced to completely overhaul their squad, which can't be easy for Daniel Farke to deal with. The German manager admitted during the transfer window that he found it difficult to sleep during busy periods...

"It's a hell of a task and I said that on my first day here. It's going to be a long, bumpy road but we need to strengthen the squad. Yes, we definitely need a few more additions if we want to be ambitious. On the 2nd of September I will have a proper sleep. At the moment the days don't have enough hours."

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

Leeds eventually got some smart deals over the line, but failing to sign a left-back could come back to bite them. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are looking to try and sign a left-back using the free-agent market, due to a lack of cover for Junior Firpo. There's certainly an argument that Firpo needs replacing after a disappointing period with the Yorkshire club, so it might have been a surprise for Leeds fans that this position wasn't a priority in the summer.

Firpo signed for Leeds back in 2021 for a fee of £13m from Catalan giants Barcelona, as per BBC. The left-back will have arrived at Elland Road with plenty of expectation, considering his reputation of playing for one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Now, Wainman has suggested that Leeds need to sign a left-back in the near future. The presenter added that he wouldn't even consider Firpo a left-back, never mind a footballer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"To be honest I think the main player that I probably had a bit of a gripe with was Ryan Manning from Southampton because I got really excited about him. Leeds really need a left-back. I've been really impressed with Sam Byram, but the two positions that we're light in are at left-back and in the number ten. Obviously, left-back, Leeds haven't had one for a while. Well, we bought Junior Firpo, but I wouldn't even call him a footballer let alone a left-back."

Who could Leeds sign as a free-agent?

Leeds are in the hunt to sign a new left-back on a free transfer, but the question is, are there any available?

One option for Leeds could be Soleyman Doumbia, who left Angers SCO in the summer. At 26 years old, Doumbia has plenty of life left in him, and even has eight appearances for his country.

An experienced left-back with Championship pedigree who is available is Ryan Bertrand. The former Chelsea defender has played in a Champions League final, and was most recently with Leicester City. In reality, most of the quality players who were available on free transfers have been picked up, so waiting until the January transfer window seems more likely for now.