Jurgen Klopp aimed a brutal dig at Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Chelsea generally in a speech at Anfield on Monday night. The German manager described how Liverpool were "lucky" to miss out on the pair, going on to praise the midfielders who did eventually join the club.

There was a huge amount of turnover in the Reds' engine room during the summer transfer window, with experienced veterans Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving. Although the Merseyside club had already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, there was a need for a more defensive-minded player to provide balance.

Liverpool retained an interest in Southampton's Romeo Lavia, but saw multiple offers rejected for the promising talent. They then surprised everyone by agreeing a fee with Brighton for Moises Caicedo, who had been a long-time target for Chelsea. He would ultimately inform the clubs of his desire to join the west London side instead of Liverpool, with the former purchasing the Ecuador midfielder for £115m. And then, the Blues also went on to sign Lavia in a deal worth £58m.

Klopp's dig at Caicedo and Lavia signings goes viral

Neither transfer has gone to plan for Chelsea

But neither Caicedo, nor Lavia, has been able to make much of an impact at Stamford Bridge as of yet. The former has struggled to settle in the middle of the park alongside Enzo Fernandez and hasn't transformed his side's mid-table fortunes from last season. And the latter is yet to even start a game for his new club yet after injury setbacks. He has reportedly been making good progress on his most recent knock, with the Mail writing that both the Belgian and Christopher Nkunku are nearing a return this December.

Given their lack of impact in Chelsea's set-up, however, many a Liverpool fan will be somewhat happy about their poor performances or lack-of performances to date. And those sentiments were seemingly echoed by Jurgen Klopp. Speaking at a test event for the opening of the new Anfield Road stand, Klopp described how the Reds got lucky with both signings.

"The summer we had a few strange things happen in the transfer market but here, between us, I can say, 'My god, were we lucky, eh?'. "We didn’t know that in that moment and it didn’t feel like it in that moment. But yeah, I’m really happy that it worked out, but you never know before."

Watch: Klopp speaks about Liverpool's failed summer signings

Klopp hails Wataru Endo as 'exceptional'

The midfielder has enjoyed a good start to his Liverpool career

Liverpool instead signed Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to plug the gaps in midfield, and it's fair to say that both players have enjoyed better fortunes than the aforementioned Caicedo and Lavia. Both players have scored twice for their new club to date - Gravenberch twice in the Europa League, while Endo has one in the same competition and then another recently against Fulham in the Premier League.

Having hailed the purchase of the latter as 'a really good one' back in August, Klopp once again took time to praise Endo on Monday night. After describing the feeling he had in pre-season following the arrivals of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, he hailed the 30-year-old as 'exceptional', all while taking another shot at Caicedo and Lavia.

"We obviously realised that other central defensive midfielders don’t want to join Liverpool, you see what happens, and then we found [Wataru] Endo. He’s an exceptional player."

It seems, however, that Klopp wants to strengthen in midfield despite Endo's performances. Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are in the market for a number six and a defender in the upcoming January transfer window, which indicates that the German coach wants further depth as the Reds look to consolidate their spot at the top of the table in their pursuit of a 20th league title.