Highlights Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool's ownership and took a dig at Chelsea's owners during his farewell event at the M&S Bank Arena.

Mauricio Pochettino was the latest manager to depart the west London club despite Chelsea's upturn in form at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Klopp also appeared to take aim at Manchester United's treatment of Jadon Sancho.

Jurgen Klopp appeared to take aim at Chelsea's decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino during his farewell event at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. The German said one final goodbye to the Reds' fan base before riding off into the sunset after almost nine years with the club.

He discussed a wide variety of topics on his final send-off including TNT Sports, VAR and his team's close title challenges against the juggernaut Manchester City. Klopp was even seen in tears as fans sang to him before he departed Merseyside for good.

The charismatic manager is set to take a break from the footballing world to relax and spend time with his family after announcing in January that he would run out of energy if he continued in the taxing job. Even on his way out, the 56-year-old was able to put smiles on fans' faces with a savage dig in the direction of Chelsea's owners.

Related 12 Best Football Managers Out of Work This Summer (Ranked) With the summer looming and many clubs looking for new managers, GIVEMESPORT have ranked the top 12 candidates that will be on the market.

Jurgen Klopp Takes Aim at Chelsea Owners

The manager went out swinging

When asked if he felt Fenway Sports Group (Liverpool's owners) had backed him sufficiently over his stint at the club, the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss decided to use other clubs as examples of how he was supported.

He first pointed out the Reds' unique way of doing business (per The Guardian): “Can you imagine LFC as the club with unlimited money? Imagine Kylian Mbappé came here. Imagine Bellingham came here, Haaland. It is not us, it just does not fit. We won what we won, and we did it the Liverpool way."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eight Premier League clubs have a higher net spend than Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp's arrival in October 2015 (€390.15m).

Klopp then couldn't resist firing a shot at Chelsea's ownership. While he didn't specifically name the west London outfit, it was clear who he was speaking about after Pochettino's departure the previous week. The German said:

"We should be really happy that we have these owners and not guys who bought London clubs and other stuff. I wouldn’t have survived a year at Liverpool (with them in charge). ‘Great development but not good enough, sack him!’ A year later: ‘Sack him’."

It was in his next line that it became apparent he was referencing Chelsea as he continued: "Then finally they play football where people think they might be back, and they sack the manager anyway. People always think the grass is greener, but we have owners who really feel responsible for the club and work really hard as well to be successful. I felt supported."

Klopp Appears to Mention Jadon Sancho Situation

The Man United winger is on loan at Klopp's former club

Klopp didn't only have harsh words for Chelsea, but for Manchester United too, as he explained the importance of having faith in a player. His words could be interpreted as a sly dig at how the Red Devils have handled Jadon Sancho's situation. He said:

"If the whole world loses trust and faith in the player then the manager has to be the one behind the player. I cannot just buy into that ‘he’s useless’ stuff like other clubs did by the way. Buying a player for £80m and then sending him out on loan!"

No one was safe from the German manager's critical assessments, although Klopp also discussed many positives during his Q&A session in Liverpool. He also mentioned that he's had 'positive talks' with incoming manager Arne Slot.