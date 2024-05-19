Highlights There were emotional scenes at Anfield as Liverpool signed off their season with a win in Jurgen Klopp's final game as manager

Virgil van Dijk was visibly moved as he embraced departing boss Klopp upon the full-time whistle of the Reds' 2-0 win over Wolves.

Klopp's final game as manager was a huge occasion, with players and fans feeling the emotion.

Virgil van Dijk was visibly emotional as he said a final goodbye to Jurgen Klopp on the Anfield pitch as Liverpool signed off the 2023/24 Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Wolves. The iconic German manager oversaw his final 90 minutes of football as the Reds' boss after he announced in January that he would depart at the end of the campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister and Jarrell Quansah found the net as Liverpool brushed 10-man Wolves aside with relative ease to send off their manager with three points and a third-place finish. Mac Allister flicked the ball home with his head before Quansah got the final touch on Mohamed Salah's goal-bound effort.

Related 8 Things That Will Happen After Jurgen Klopp Leaves Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool departure brings a lot of uncertainty - here are 8 things that are expected to happen when the German manager bows out.

In a game that had no impact on where the Reds would finish the season, there was still an emotional feeling in the air as the man who occupied the dugout for nine years signed off with a win. Klopp is the only man to have won the Premier League title with the club and the emotion was felt throughout the ground.

Virgil van Dijk Emotional at Full-Time

The pair embraced as player and manager for the last time

One man who is usually known for his steely and cool nature is Van Dijk. The defender is often unfazed by anything thrown at him on the football pitch, but even the captain struggled to keep his emotions in check as he was seen tearing up as he embraced his boss for the last time at the end of the game. View the video below:

During his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the Dutchman also struggled to hold his tears back as he was asked about the departing manager. He replied: "I've got no words, it's a very special day. Liverpool is Liverpool. It's special, and you can see it now as well." The captain admitted: "We can all be emotional now after the game, and we will be." He then explained how difficult the past few days have been:

"Difficult, very difficult. But we did it and I'm proud. You can't prepare for these type of situations and moments. Overall it has been a good day and he deserves every bit of love he's getting at the moment."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk made 270 appearances under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Van Dijk came extremely close to tears when asked how his final embrace with Klopp went as he said: "Tough." View his post-match comments below:

Related Liverpool's Predicted 11 for Jurgen Klopp's Final Game vs Wolves Jurgen Klopp has the difficult task of naming only 11 players in his final starting line-up in the Premier League fixture against Wolves.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Career

The German goes down as one of the best Liverpool bosses in history

With a Premier League title, a Champions League trophy and many domestic cups under his belt, the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss goes down as one of the greatest men to have led Liverpool, and certainly the best of the modern era.

It will be difficult for the next manager to replace the charismatic German in the Anfield dugout as he has transformed the way the club is viewed in his tenure at the Merseyside-based outfit. Klopp bows out as one of the greatest Premier League managers of all time.