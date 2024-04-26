Highlights Klopp remains focused on the Premier League title hunt despite rumours of Arne Slot taking over.

Klopp calls Arne Slot a 'good guy' and praises his coaching style.

Klopp has now confirmed that he is not involved in the process of finding his successor at Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp previously announced that he would be departing at the end of the season, and he was recently asked about the prospect of Feyenoord manager Arne Slot - who has been heavily linked with the soon-to-be vacant role - taking over from him.

Klopp's full attention will be on ensuring his side continue fighting for the Premier League title until it's mathematically impossible for them to lift the title. Distractions of a potential new manager coming in are unlikely to impact him, considering he's already made up his mind that he wants to depart.

Klopp Says Arne Slot is a 'Good Guy'

The Liverpool boss insists he's not involved in the process

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to West Ham United on Saturday, Klopp was questioned about his views on Feyenoord boss Slot...

"I didn't read anything but I was told Arne said something. I'm not involved in the process. I like the way his team plays football. I don't know him yet. Good coach, good guy. If he's the man, I am more than happy. I'm not the one to judge."

Slot has been heavily linked with the Liverpool job, and he recently admitted that he would be keen on moving to Anfield. Klopp has given a glowing reference on the manager, and it will be interesting to see whether the decision-makers for the Merseyside club lean on the German coach in the process of appointing his replacement.

Although Klopp has insisted that he's not involved, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards might want to hear the opinion of someone who knows what the role requires more than anyone, while also knowing the squad inside and out.

It appears that Slot is going to be the man appointed in the summer if everything goes to plan, but Klopp might be able to offer some guidance to the new manager on his current crop of players. The former Borussia Dortmund boss is heading through the exit door, but there's no doubt he still wants what is best for the club going forward.

It's an exciting but daunting era that the Merseyside club are about to enter. The prospect of not having Klopp in the dugout must be scary to some supporters, but it's a chance to head in a new direction. The appointment of Slot is a bit of a risk, having never managed in the Premier League, but it's rare that Liverpool get a decision like this wrong.

Bradley and Jota are both still out

Speaking on the injury front, Klopp has provided an update on both Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota, confirming the duo are still on the treatment table and will be unavailable for the trip to West Ham...

"Diogo and Conor not ready, nobody told me they will start training soon."

The Reds undoubtedly missed Jota and Bradley in their recent disappointing defeat away to Everton. The front three struggled in the final third at Goodison Park, and with Cody Gakpo also missing, Klopp had limited options to call on from the bench.