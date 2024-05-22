Highlights Jamie Carragher and Jack Wilshere have disagreed over who is the better Premier League manager between Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp.

Carragher sides with ex-Liverpool boss Klopp, while Wilshere cites his time under the Frenchman as to why he's the superior boss.

Here is a statistical breakdown of the pair's respective Premier League stints.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure and Arne Slot’s immediate appointment at Anfield, former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher has suggested the German tactician is better than Arsenal cult hero Arsene Wenger, while Jack Wilshere, perhaps unsurprisingly, is of a very different opinion.

Since his arrival in October 2015, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man has asserted himself as one of the greatest Premier League managers of all time - of course, alongside Wenger. Sir Alex Ferguson set the benchmark and Pep Guardiola has followed in the footsteps of the stubborn Scotsman - but what about the rest?

Both make compelling cases to be considered better than the other but Carragher, who played 737 times in a Liverpool strip, suggested Klopp is still the superior custodian thanks to him winning the Champions League during his tenure, on X (formerly Twitter).

"I would put Jurgen Klopp above Arsene Wenger. Klopp won the Champions League & got to another three finals in his career. Wenger got to one final. Wenger was a genius competing with Man Utd with less money, but when Chelsea came they couldn’t compete. Klopp has competed with City/United/Chelsea all spending a billion quid!!!"

Wilshere, who had the pleasure of playing under Wenger on 197 different occasions, has since hit back at the defender-turned pundit, suggesting that he is ‘miles off it’ with his recent claim.

“[Jurgen] Klopp unbelievable how he transformed Liverpool but Arsene’s [Wenger] legacy in the Premier League is second to none. Sorry Jamie but you are miles off it, please don’t be so biased and respect Arsene and what he done over a longer period, including leading the only team in the Premier League to be invincible. “Everyone appreciates what Pep [Guardiola] has done and changed the way we see football in this country but don’t forget AW had a similar effect when he came in 96! You know that era better than me and witnessed it so let’s not forget that!”

But, who is the better manager? Taking into account the following: Premier League triumphs, league win percentage, length of managerial career and points per match rate, here is a rundown of the pair’s respective tenures.

Length of Managerial Career

Wenger in charge of Arsenal for 22 years

Starting with the caveat that Wenger was in charge of Arsenal much longer than Klopp was at the helm of Liverpool. The former arrived in north London in October 1996 and left in June 2018 after overseeing an eye-catching 1234 outings, 828 of those being in the top flight.

Elsewhere, Klopp - who has the best record over Pep Guardiola - knew when to clock off, which has kept his status among the Anfield faithful as sweet as it could have been post-departure. After eight seasons in the northeast of England, the 56-year-old called time on his stint with him ending on a positive note, unlike Wenger.

Wenger’s persistence to remain at the helm of the Emirates Stadium outfit was potentially his Achilles’ heel. Despite being their leading man for many, many years, the latter stages of his stewardship trundled along amid off-the-field turbulence.

Premier League Triumphs

Klopp won Liverpool's only-ever Premier League trophy

One of the primary criteria of a successful Premier League manager is reigning victorious in the English top flight. Over the years, managerial behemoths such as Maurizio Sarri, Harry Redknapp and David Moyes all ended their stints in the top flight as certified 'nearly men'.

That isn’t the case for either of the men in question, however, who have all boasted the enjoyment of becoming an English champion. Across his 22-year stay at Arsenal, the Frenchman had the small matter of a Ferguson-led Manchester United in his way to the showpiece.

That said, he did win a trio of Premier League titles - in 1997/98, 2001/02 and 2003/04 - and was the mastermind behind the club’s ‘Invincibles’ campaign, where they managed to escape the campaign without suffering a win from a league perspective.

The 2019/20 season, with no fans in stadiums to see them create history, was Liverpool’s triumphant 38-game stretch. Usurping Manchester City to the title, the Reds became champions for the first time in the Premier League era. However, the fact that Klopp enjoyed a shorter stint should play its part.

Premier League Win Percentage

A difference of 4.57% between the pair

One of the more comparable metrics between the two is their Premier League win percentage, given that it removes any time-inspired factors, mainly the length of their respective tenures.

In 828 Premier League games, Wenger won 476 of those - which equates to 58%. The north Londoners had their fair share of wobbles under the current FIFA employee, which explains their tally of 199 draws and 153 losses while the Arsenal legend was in charge.

All in all, Wenger, whose rivalry with Ferguson is widely considered to be one of the greatest of all time, boasted a positive domestic record - but it is still inferior to Klopp's (62.57%). The latter took charge of 334 Premier League games across his nine-season spell and won a grand total of 209 of those.

Having lost just 47 and drawn the other 78 outings, Klopp had a better win rate than his Arsenal counterpart. Of course, his shorter stint meant that his record was much more sustainable and Wenger’s poor finish to his managerial career at the capital club also has its part to play.

Points Per Match Rate

Klopp registered a rate of 2.11 across nine seasons

Similarly to win percentage, when comparing two of the greatest managers to ever grace the top tier, stripping back the extent of their respective careers is the easiest way to pull their numbers apart and decipher who comes out on top.

Glancing at their points per match rate does just that. In terms of overall points, Wenger accrued 1,627 points across his 828 games at the helm thanks to his aforementioned record when facing some of the most difficult sides in the country - and, in fact, the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsene Wenger’s tally of 1,627 points is the second-highest in Premier League history - with Alex Ferguson’s record of 1,752 points at the top.

Given that Klopp had managed at the top level of English football for a shorter time, his overall points tally is much less. His 62.57% win rate has seen him rack up 705 - which equates to a points-per-match rate of 2.11, which places him third in the all-time standings.

On the other hand, Wenger resides in seventh on that very list with a substandard rate of 1.96, when compared to Klopp and others that have managed in England's top tier division. The likes of Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini are all above the Frenchman from that standpoint.

Final Verdict

Wenger just nicks it

Both managers were fantastic in their own right. Wenger will always have the one-up on Klopp in terms of his longevity, with his freakishly long stint an achievement in itself. Nowadays, however, Klopp's nine-season tenure is considered to be at the longer end of the spectrum.

In terms of Premier League impact, there's an argument that both could be above the other. Wenger enjoyed more success, of course, winning three titles during his managerial career, whereas Klopp's tally (one) means that Wenger was more victorious, even when you compare them against the respective lengths of stints.

Klopp's superior win percentage and points per match rate, given that both metrics remove any slither of longevity bias when comparing two of the most memorable faces in Premier League folklore, plays its part, but Wenger's tactical influence on the English game cannot be understated. His side were renowned for their brilliant playing style, and, despite Klopp's success on the Champions League stage, the German has to settle for second place on this occasion.