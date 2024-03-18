Highlights Jurgen Klopp has been left agitated publically more than once during his time as Liverpool manager.

The German stormed out of his post-match interview following the Reds' FA Cup loss against Manchester United.

Previous meltdowns include blaming English weather as well as a TV broadcaster for defeats.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp angrily stormed out of his post-match interview with Scandinavian TV following the club's dramatic FA Cup game against Manchester United.

It was a contest to forget for the German tactician after they were defeated in extra time as Amad Diallo netted a 121st-minute winner to secure a sensational comeback for United. Klopp's men had led 2-1 and 3-2 during spells of the match before the Ivorian's last-gasp strike.

The game ended the club's hopes of a quadruple in Klopp's final season in charge of the club. After the showdown at Old Trafford, he took offence to a question from a reporter and walked off. It's not the first time the 56-year-old has unleashed a passionate rant after the game.

Following his arrival in the Premier League in 2015, the German has been no stranger to making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Here, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at some of the biggest and best meltdowns he has had as manager of the Merseyside giants.

Related Jurgen Klopp Fumes Over Liverpool Being Denied Late Penalty vs Man City The Liverpool boss was furious about the no-call as his side drew 1-1 with City.

Issue with the Weather in England

Klopp Claimed Wind Played a Part in Liverpool's Shaky Form

With five draws and three defeats in Klopp's first 16 games in charge of the club, the Merseyside outfit were sitting 10th in the Premier League. His famous style of play that paid dividends in Germany with Borussia Dortmund just wasn't working in England. Rather than switching things up, the German mastermind opted for a different approach.

Instead, he decided to blame the British weather as the main reason why his tactics weren't paying off in games. Following their draw against Everton, he told reporters, via Mail Online:

"There is a different style of football here, partially due to the weather. The wind can be quite extreme in England. We are not familiar with that in Germany and you have to keep things simple. Players who are not from the UK have to get used to the winds. I have to adapt my style of football as a result as well. Often, you are forced to keep things simple."

Klopp's Famous TV Conspiracy in 2018

Blamed BT Sport After a Loss to West Brom

In 2018, the Merseyside giants suffered a shocking home defeat in the fourth round of the FA Cup against West Brom. A Jay Rodriguez double and an own goal from Joel Matip saw the Reds dumped out of the competition. The match didn't come without controversy.

There were several lengthy VAR reviews that took place as the Baggies had a goal disallowed, Liverpool were awarded a penalty and there was a pause in the game after West Brom scored their third. At the end of the first half, there was only four minutes added on - but Klopp suggested that BT Sport was responsible for the reduction:

“What I heard was that the actual extra time in the first half should have been 10 minutes. It was only four. I heard that television said it’s not longer than four minutes. Of course that’s not possible, you can’t cut match time because there is something else to broadcast. I don’t know what was on afterwards, maybe the news or something. It was 10 minutes and so you need to play 10 minutes longer. You can't say, ‘It’s now a little bit too long.’”

Confrontation with Paul Tierney

After Dramatic Draw with Spurs

In 2021, the Liverpool manager furiously stormed onto the pitch to confront referee Paul Tierney with a passionate rant following the Reds' draw against Tottenham. Klopp's side drew 2-2 with the north London outfit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and finished the game with 10 men.

The German felt as if many highly contentious decisions went against his side. Klopp, who was carded early on in the game, marched onto the field at full-time to confront the referee. Furious, he said:

''Honestly, I have no problem with any referees, only you. You don't give us this penalty - you have never played football.''

In his post-match press conference, the German added: ''I really have no idea what his problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. I have no problem… you just need an objective ref who sees the situations and judges them and not opinions.''

Klopp Blames Dry Pitch for Draw Against West Brom

Three months after the Reds suffered a surprise defeat to West Brom, Liverpool faced them again - but this time in the league at The Hawthorns. The Merseyside outfit were on course to pick up all three points thanks to goals from Danny Ings and Mohamed Salah, but two late strikes from Jake Livermore and Salomon Rondon saw the Baggies earn a point.

After the game, Klopp was more frustrated over the state of the pitch, saying in his post-match press conference:

"It was a difficult game, especially after the pitch got drier and drier, we had the ball constantly and it's not so easy. West Brom obviously decided not to water the pitch at half-time again. It was quite difficult. "I was not happy with the pitch. You never played football, obviously. It makes a massive difference. If you're like West Brom, the ball constantly in the air, you don't need a wet pitch. That's how it is and we have to deal with that. They can do it next year, playing with a dry pitch in the Championship."

Snow to Blame After Liverpool Drew with Leicester

He Couldn't Resist Another Pitch Rant

In January 2019, Liverpool had the opportunity to open a seven-point gap over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League against Leicester City. Sadio Mane had given the Merseyside outfit the lead early on in the showdown, but a Harry Maguire goal on the stroke of half-time secured a draw for the Foxes.

Despite having the majority of the ball, the Reds struggled to break Leicester down and win the game, with Klopp blaming the conditions of the Anfield pitch, saying via ESPN:

"You saw that the ball didn't roll really. If you then have the ball pretty much for 70 to 80 per cent of the time it makes life really uncomfortable. The only problem is if it stays on the pitch and that was actually the case."

The Muddy Pitch at Ajax

The Reds Sneaked a Win on Foreign Soil

Liverpool kicked off their 2020-21 Champions League campaign with a tough away clash with Ajax. A Nicolas Tagliafico own goal gave the Reds a crucial win, but it wasn't an easy game. The Dutch side had plenty of chances themselves, with Alisson coming to the side's rescue on multiple occasions.

In typical Klopp fashion, he once again blamed the state of the pitch for Liverpool's struggles against Ajax, saying:

"The pitch was really tricky, it was deep, muddy a little bit. Maybe you can't see it from outside, but it was like this because both teams looked really exhausted pretty early. Surprisingly, the pitch was not good. I thought a football-playing side would have a good pitch."

Klopp Took a Swipe at a BT Sports Reporter

Claimed Scheduling Was Very Dangerous

In 2020, Klopp and BT Sport reporter Des Kelley exchanged a heated war of words. In the clash with the Seagulls, midfielder James Milner was forced off for the Reds with a hamstring strain - which added to their injury woes. Following the draw in the south coast, the German took aim at the TV broadcasters in an extraordinary post-match rant.

The German pinned Milner's injury on BT Sport in brutal fashion. After being asked about the Englishman's knock, Klopp said: "Yeah, congratulations! Hamstring. Surprise." When it was suggested by Kelly that the former Dortmund boss' anger was misdirected, the 56-year-old responded:

"I don't know how often I have to say it, you picked [Liverpool for] the 12:30pm kick-off. You. Not you personally, but you (broadcaster) did it. I'm not having a go at the broadcaster, I just say how it is: Saturday 12:30pm [kick-off] after Wednesday is really, really dangerous for the players."

Accusing Brentford of Stretching the Rules

Following a Crushing Defeat by the Bees

Last season, Klopp claimed Brentford ''stretched the rules'' at set-pieces following Liverpool's defeat to the Bees. At the time, the loss left the club 15 points off first place Arsenal following their horrific defensive display against Thomas Frank's men. An own goal from Ibrahima Konate, Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo gave the west London outfit the victory.

The German was unhappy about the "pushing" and "holding" inside the box leading to the opening goal and in another case where Wissa saw another strike disallowed from a corner. Speaking to Sky Sports, reported via The Mirror, he said:

"Of course, I’m not 100 percent happy, I will have to watch it back again and again because the two corners where they scored, one of them was offside or whatever it was, and then the other one of course we don’t behave perfectly. "But they are stretching the rules in this moment, they are pushing, holding and everything and the refs, that’s obviously what you can do, that’s why it’s really difficult and we could have done better.”

Jurgen Klopp Walks Out of Post-Match Interview

‘Bit of a Dumb Question’

Klopp walked out of his post-match interview after losing 4-3 to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals. He appeared to lose his cool after being asked a 'dumb question’.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have eliminated Liverpool from the FA Cup on 11 different occasions. Only Liverpool themselves have eliminated a single opponent more times in the competition (12 times against Everton).

In the wake of the loss, Klopp – evidently upset about his team's inability to get a win at Old Trafford – attended his media duties and found himself irked by a question about Liverpool’s intensity – or lack thereof – in extra-time.

“Bit of a dumb question, of course. We played I don’t know how many games recently and I don’t know how many games United played exactly.”

After answering and then complaining about the reporter’s question about Liverpool’s intensity in extra-time, Klopp walked out of the interview. While finishing the interview abruptly, he made a sly dig towards the reporter and suggested that he had ‘no nerves’ for him.

“I'm really disappointed about that question but you have thought, obviously, that it’s good. You are obviously not in great shape and I have no nerves for you.”

Related How Many Liverpool Games Jurgen Klopp has Left The iconic manager could lead his side to a quadruple by the end of the season.

Refused to Speak to a Journalist After Wolves Defeat

The German was Unhappy with a Club Correspondent

A prickly Klopp refused to answer a question during the press conference after Liverpool's humbling 3-0 defeat at Wolves because he was unhappy at a journalist's coverage of the Reds. An early Matip own goal was followed by strikes from Craig Dawson and Ruben Neves.

Asked by Athletic journalist James Pearce whether the team's poor starts this season were down to an issue with mentality, Klopp answered: ''It's very difficult to talk to you if I'm 100 per cent honest. I would prefer not to do that.''

The 56-year-old claimed that he was refusing to answer Pearce's question due to his coverage of the club, but added that he was happy to elaborate on the topic if another member of the media asked:

''You know why, for all the things you wrote. So If somebody else wanted to ask that question then I'll answer it and if not.''