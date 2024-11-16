The signing of Mamadou Sakho by Liverpool was seen as a serious sign of intent by Brendan Rodgers at the time, as the £ 18 million acquisition of the Frenchman was a club record for a central defender at the time. As a 14-time France international, and captain of PSG, there was much optimism that the defender would be a key part of the club for many years, and help bring the first Premier League title to Anfield.

However, after an up-and-down spell at Liverpool, which included a drugs ban in 2016, Sakho was eventually sent to the under-23s, as his Liverpool career came to a dramatic end.

Sakho's Liverpool Departure

Klopp banished him from the first-team

At the beginning of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool tenure, things were looking bright for Sakho. Numerous great performances, particularly in Europe, had helped the Reds to the Europa League final, with Sakho even scoring a crucial goal during a famous comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund. However, in April 2016, just weeks before the Europa League final, Sakho was hit with a doping ban after a drug test revealed traces of a fat-burning substance, and the Frenchman was then suspended for an initial 30 days.

Sakho tried to fight the ban and get his career back on track, and in July 2016 was cleared of his violation and received an apology from the World Anti-Doping Agency which stated, "WADA accepts that Mr Sakho did not breach the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, did not cheat, had no intention of gaining any advantage, and acted in good faith."

Following the trauma of the summer, Liverpool's pre-season tour of the USA appeared a fantastic opportunity for Sakho to focus back on his football and cement himself in Klopp's plans, but this never came to be. After being treated for an Achilles injury, the Frenchman was sent back to England, due to a disciplinary issue which was rumoured to be him nearly missing the outbound flight, skipping a rehabilitation session and being late to a team meal.

Klopp's patience appeared to have worn thin, and Sakho was sent to the under-23 team, and never played for the club again. It was said that the player was unfit. However, Sakho aired his frustrations on his Snapchat story, where he claimed his banishment was based on a lie:

"[I am] Still working hard like [a] Scouse soldier! Still not talking [because] I want to speak on the pitch...I will speak soon for the people who support and me and don't understand the situation. I accept my situation but I can't accept the lie...The fans deserve to know the truth! Thanks for your support."

The former PSG man – who was not the only man to fall out with Klopp at Anfield – eventually left Liverpool in January 2017, on loan to Crystal Palace, and impressing before that move was made permanent the following summer for a club record £25 million.

Sakho's Liverpool Career

The Frenchman divided opinion throughout his Anfield spell.

The Anfield faithful were constantly divided on Sakho during his four-year stay at the club, with some believing he was ready to lead the defence for years, and others seeing him as a mistake waiting to happen.

His arrival at the club was deemed a real statement, due to it being such a big fee at the time, and it was expected that he would become a club legend and help push the side to the next level. After Sakho arrived, Rodgers said:

“Sakho is 23 but he is an experienced player, he has senior international caps and looks an absolute monster in training. He is one who is ready for now and that is what we want. We had a chance to protect the club for maybe the next 10 years and that is what we have done.”

Sakho's first year at the club was almost brilliant, as Liverpool came incredibly close to winning the league title, but finished two points behind Man City, much due to their leaky defence which conceded 50 goals during the season. Critics described Sakho as a liability, who always looked shaky with the ball at his feet, although his 92 per cent passing accuracy told a different story.

The 2014/15 season was a disappointing one for Sakho, as he made just 16 appearances, as Liverpool signed Croatian defender Dejan Lovren for £20 million, indicating their lack of trust in the Frenchman. Liverpool finished the season in sixth, as Brendan Rodgers narrowly avoided the sack. However, he was eventually given the chop by the club in 2015 and replaced by Klopp. As mentioned before, Sakho began life well under Klopp, but it all soon unravelled, and his Liverpool spell came to a very underwhelming end.