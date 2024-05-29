Highlights Jurgen Klopp bid an emotional farewell to the Liverpool fans at 'An Evening with Jurgen Klopp' event.

The 11,000-strong sell-out crowd chanted his name, which was a tear-jerking moment for the former boss.

While receiving a tearful send-off, Klopp delivered his trademark fist bumps one last time.

Jurgen Klopp bid an emotional farewell to the Liverpool supporters on Tuesday night at the ‘An Evening with Jurgen Klopp’ at the M&S Bank Arena, nine days after his final game at Anfield, and he was visibly moved by the stunning reception he received, especially when they began chanting his name for one last time.

A state of worry fell across the red half of the football-crazed city once the former Borussia Dortmund chief announced that the 2023/24 season would be his last, citing his energy - or lack thereof - as the reason behind his very upsetting departure.

Now formerly of Liverpool, the German returned to the city for one final send-off in front of an 11,000-strong crowd. Hosted by comedian John Bishop and LFC TV presenter Peter McDowall, Klopp was asked an array of questions about his time in the hot seat.

Ending on a high, the Reds managed to pick up a Carabao Cup and finished third in the league, setting his successor, Arne Slot, up perfectly with the promise of Champions League football and, more importantly, a young and hungry squad.

Klopp Reduced to Tears as Fans Bid Farwell

Delivered his trademark fist bumps

For those in attendance and those on stage alongside the club legend, the evening represented the final hurrah for Klopp. A chance to say a proper goodbye without the pressures of winning a football match - and the Liverpool fans in attendance ensured to give him the best possible send off.

After a tear-jerking montage of moments from his incredible nine-year reign, the crowd broke out into his chant, which goes as follows:

“I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red. I’m so glad he delivered what he said. Jurgen said to me, you know. We’ll win the Premier League, you know. He said so. I’m in love with him and I feel fine.”

Klopp, widely praised for having the best record against Pep Guardiola, visibly moved by the undying support that he had received from start to finish on Merseyside, sat in silence as he listened to the Anfield faithful fill the arena with their superb rendition of ‘Jurgen said to me’.

Once the video had finished, Klopp stood up and put his hand to his heart and what followed next would stick with those in attendance for a long time as he pulled out his trademark fist pumps, much to the delight of the sell-out crowd. You can watch clips from the night below:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp chalked up a points per game rate of 2.07 during his 489-game stint at Liverpool.

Klopp’s Final Season at the Helm

Another trophy in the bank

Upon the news breaking that Klopp would be leaving at the end of the season, for Liverpool fans, it seemed like everything had stopped. Since his arrival in October 2015, the Stuttgart-born tactician had united the club, its fans and players like never before.

Bowing out on a potential quadruple was the early suggestion, given the Reds looked ferocious on all fronts, but Klopp concluded his final campaign in the Anfield dugout with one extra trophy in his collection: the Carabao Cup.

Beating Chelsea with a heavily rotated starting line-up gave Klopp and his men some hope. But after a handful of poor results in the Premier League, Arsenal and Manchester City embarked on a two-horse race for the title.

In the Europa League, Liverpool were stunned by a 3-0 loss to Gianluca Scamacca-led Atalanta in the quarter-finals, though the Serie A outfit did eventually win Europe’s second tier competition. Though, all in all, Klopp’s farewell tour can be considered a success.